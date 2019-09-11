At last week’s (Sept. 3) September meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a fiscal 2019-2020 budget totaling $15,584,945.
The new FY 2020 budget is effective October 1, 2019 and reflects a budget increase of $1,311,062 over FY 2019.
Aldermen also approved the adopting of the assessed values or real, personal, auto and mobile homes as assessed by the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector as well as the price for mills for 2019-2020 at $72,549.12.
The board also approved the setting of millage of the city of Pontotoc and the Pontotoc Municipal Separate School District for FY20 at 53.63 mills.
All revenue generated from that millage supports the Pontotoc City School System. For almost 50 years, the city of Pontotoc has operated without property taxes which fund the operation of the city of Pontotoc. Revenues for operation of the city are funded through service fees, sales tax returns, utility fees, and tourism sales taxes.
“I feel it’s a good workable budget and revenues are growing,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “We’re got some projects that will require more infrastructure funding this coming year.”
“Sales tax returns have been up this year and we’re optimistic that’s going to continue,” he added. “We’ve got some grants coming in that will give us some paving funds and we’ll be getting funds from state diversion of internet sales taxes.”
In another matter, the board approved to pay A & B Construction $6,800 to install culvert at the First Choice Gateway. Tourism funding will pay for the culvert installation.
“We’ll be putting in two culvert extensions down there,” Mayor Peeples explained. “It’s needed because the culvert work we did earlier is filling up with dirt. One culvert will extend the culvert that comes from the soccer field and the other will be an extension of the Reynolds Street culvert. They will extend out to about the end of the parking pad on the gateway.”
The board approved a motion to pay Murphree Paving $7,550 to repair a large sink hole drainage pipe problem on the state right-of-way at the Allen Simmons property on Highway 15 Bypass. The city will fund the culvert repair and the highway department has agreed to do the dirt work.
In other new business, the board approved funding to the chamber of commerce to pay for annual street sweeping services by F-5 Sweepers in the amount of $9,840 out of tourism.
The board further stipulated that the chamber request the services for package “G” that includes the original sweeping areas, plus Oxford Street once a month. Officials noted that the F-5 Sweeping service also has agreed to to special events clean up under this package deal.
The board approved a motion to purchase a 1500 Dodge Ram pickup for the city gas department at state contract price of $20,527.
Aldermen approved a motion to accept the resignation of Pontotoc Police Office Mike Doss effective September 13. A reception for Doss will be scheduled in October. The board also approved a motion to sell Doss his service weapon for $1.
Aldermen approved a motion to advertise for the hiring of one or more police officers.
The board also approved a motion to advertise for the hiring of a public works employee, noting that meter reader Martin Ball will be retiring October 1.
The board also set two public hearings for October 1, 2019, including: for a subdivision fence variance for resident Jamie Burrell on Oak Drive and a horse variance requested by Harvest Time Church at 289 West Eighth Street.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-reimburse Brad Cornelison in the amount of $511 for the filing fee of the annexation, $136 and for five public request records at $75 each;
-sending Jeremy Moore and Tim Roberts to the 2019 Fall Training in Tupelo on Oct. 8-10, 2019, for the amount of $175 registration fee each;
-August payroll in the amount of $212,225.07;
-for the fire department to purchase an industrial washing machine from Sunbelt Fire in the amount of $4,229 with fire rebate funds.
-send Casey Sappington and Terry Farr to the MRPA annual convention in Biloxi on Oct. 21-24, 2019. Reimburse meal and travel per diem.
-pay Mississippi Municipal Workers Comp Group $38,521.21 for yearly workers comp insurance;
-pay August umpires $1,700;
-water adjustments.