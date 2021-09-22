(Editor’s Note: A copy of the adopted FY 2022 budget for the city of Pontotoc is on page .)
At a meeting held Tuesday night, September 14, Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget totaling $17,780,278.
The board had two versions of the fiscal year 2022 budget to consider for adoption. One contained salary increases for six Pontotoc Municipal Court officials, effective October 1, 2021, and the other did not.
Aldermen voted 5-0 to approve the budget which did not include the salary increases.
At the September 7 board meeting the board had voted unanimously in favor of the salary increases, but on Monday (Sept. 13) Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples notified board members that he had vetoed the pay raises.
“I told board members I vetoed the motion for the pay raises because it was only for five municipal court officials and we had previously decided we couldn’t afford raises for all employees,” Mayor Peeples said. “Based on the rising prices of the current economy it was bad timing and only benefit a select few. And the salary increases were too excessive. One was 53 percent and other about 98 percent.”
“All of our municipal court officials, including the judges, prosecutor and defense attorneys, do a great job, but the timing and amounts for the increases were wrong,” Peeples said.
Overturning Mayor Peeples veto would require at least four affirmative votes at the next aldermen meeting but Peeples said he felt the board’s action of adopting the budget which didn’t contain the increases had settled the matter.
Peeples said he is pleased with the fiscal year 2022 budget that the board adopted, especially in light of the economic and medical challenges facing all residents.
“I appreciate the hard work of the board members and department heads in getting this budget together because there is so much volatility in the economy,” Peeples said. “This is a lean budget but prices are going way up on materials, machinery, gasoline. It’s costing the city more and more to operate and inflation is going to add to that problem.”
“The biggest thing now is the shortage of materials like pipe and pipe fittings, culverts, generators, motors. We can’t find the everyday materials to make repairs. Those rising costs and unavailability of materials are making contractors scared to bid on projects that we need.”
“And the increased cost of doing business is complicated by the health concerns of COVID and all the problems that the pandemic offers. We’ve weathered another year but uncertainty is still something we have to deal with.”
“But financially the city is in good shape. Several new retail businesses have opened this past year and more are coming to Pontotoc. The annexed area on Highway 15 north is going to bring new businesses to town. We were able to pave Reynolds and Coffee Streets and MDOT paved several highways into Pontotoc. We’ve got a sewer expansion and other projects planned and we’ve been able to get some grants to help with those projects.”
At the September 14 meeting aldermen approved the setting of the millage for the city of Pontotoc and the Pontotoc Municipal Separate School District FY22 at 58.33 mills, an increase over FY21 of 6.91 mills.
The value of a mill was set at $75,180.41.
The board also approved the adoption of the assessed values or real, personal, auto and mobile homes as assessed by the Pontotoc County Tax Collector/Assessor.
All revenue generated from that 58.33 mills supports the Pontotoc Municipal Separate School District. The city of Pontotoc has no ad valorem property tax millage which funds operation of the city. Revenues for operation of the city are funded through service fees, sales tax returns, utility fees and tourism sales taxes.
In other new business on September 14, aldermen unanimously approved a motion accepting a quote of $15,000 from Riverside Traffic Systems, Inc., of New Albany, to install thermoplastic striping at the intersections of Reynolds St. and Highway 15; Reynolds St. and Main; Coffee St. and Highway 15; and Industrial Park intersection. A quote of $20,171 was obtained from J. C. Cheek Contractors, Inc., of Kosciusko MS.
In another matter aldermen voted 5-0 to approve a contract with the Pontotoc-Union-Lee (PUL) Alliance allowing the Pontotoc Natural Gas System to tap into the high pressure line which serves Toyota, thus stabilizing gas service to the Sherman area in times of high demand.
Aldermen also approved to hire Michael Shane Dunaway as a Pontotoc Street Department employee.
Pontotoc Aldermen Jeff Stafford also made several inquiries and recommendations concerning several areas of city policy, including:
-allowing new employees to ride along with the city’s code enforcement officer to get a “fresh set of eyes on any areas of blight or areas that need upkeep;”
-use of city vehicles by employees; Mayor Peeples said the city has such a policy;
-a report listing employees who currently have comp time;
-police assistance in keeping areas safe with “blue lights” anytime city workers are working in traffic areas; Police Chief Randy Tutor said officers already have a policy of providing that safeguard;
-a detailed account of the city’s involvement in hosting the annual Bodock Festival, including manpower, funding, expenses.
Consent Agenda items approved included:
-authorize Tim Roberts and Jeremy Moore to attend the MS RWA and MS Dept. of Environmental Quality Fall Training in Tupelo October 5-7, 2021 (travel by city vehicle);
-for Cody Roberts to attend the 2021 Wastewater Certification in Biloxi, MS, on Nov. 1-5, 2021. (Travel and per diem reimbursement);
-reimburse Eric Pettit $6.95 for parts he had to purchase in the field;
-approve purchasing $105.67 worth of channel and volume knobs for police radios with city credit card.