At the March 1 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved an ordinance allowing limited use of golf carts in the city of Pontotoc.
The new ordinance will take affect April 1 and all golf carts must be inspected and owners obtain a registration sticker for the activity to be legal.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor noted that the original proposed ordinance has been amended to better accommodate golf cart owners.
"The ordinance that was adopted does not require a horn, seatbelts, windshield, or turn signals," Chief Tutor said.
"But every cart must be equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lambs, rear view mirror and a reflective triangle (designating slow moving vehicle) mounted to the rear of the golf cart."
"To drive a golf cart you must have a valid driver's license. If you only have a driver's permit you must be accompanied by someone with a driver's license. And you must show proof of liability insurance."
Tutor said the police department will begin issuing registration permits on April 1.
"Starting April 1, golf cart owners can bring their cart by the police station for inspection. The sticker fee is $20 and must be renewed each year. Plus you have to complete a registration form."
Chief Tutor stressed that the operation of golf carts inside the city limits is restricted to certain streets and times.
According to the ordinance, "Low-speed vehicles may not be operated on any state highway other than to cross the highway to another city road or street. Low-speed vehicles shall not be operated on the following Highways in the City of Pontotoc other than cross the Highway to a city road or Street:
-Main Street – Highway 41
-Downtown Main Street is open for Low Speed vehicles during the weekdays after 5:00pm and all hours during the weekend or special occasion;
-Oxford Street – Highway 278;
-Highway 15;
Highway 9 North and Highway 9 South;
Highway 345;
Low-speed vehicles are permitted to cross certain streets, roads and State Highways that exceed the 30 mile per hour speed limit, but only for the purpose of crossing these streets or roads, in which case the shortest traveling distance to access the Tanglefoot Trail."
"All golf cart users need to read the ordinance carefully and completely," Tutor urged. "The intent of the new ordinance is to make golf cart use legal and as safe as possible. The requirements included in the ordinance will be enforced."
"Operating a golf cart without a registration sticker carries a $100 fine."
"Kids can't be driving golf carts. You cannot take your kids to school, or pick them up, in a golf cart. It's too dangerous and it's not within the allotted times."
"Golf cart drivers need to be extremely careful, especially when turning. Other motorists need to be aware that golf carts may be on the street at certain times. Obey the speed limits, or better yet drive a little slower."
The adopted complete ordinance reads:
"There came on for consideration at a duly constituted meeting of the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen of the City of Pontotoc, Mississippi, held on March 1, 2022 the following Ordinance.
AN ORIDANCE BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF PONTOTOC, MISSISSIPPI DESIGNATING THE OPERATION OF LOW-SPEED VEHICLES.
WHEREAS, the Mississippi Legislature passed Senate Bill 2605 during the 2021 regular session as per attached Exhibit “A” and
WHEREAS, Senate Bill 265 allows the legal use of low-speed vehicles on public roads and streets within the City of Pontotoc with a speed limit of thirty (30) miles per hour or less; and
WHEREAS, the City of Pontotoc desires to pass an ordinance to regulate the lawful operation of low-speed Vehicles, as described herein, on public roads and streets within the city limits; and
WHEREAS, the City of Pontotoc desires to authorize the operation of low-speed Vehicles on public roads and streets in order for low-speed Vehicles to reach a connection of the Tanglefoot Trail in the City of Pontotoc.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDINED BY THE MAYOR AND BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF PONTOTOC AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the matters, facts and things recited in the above and foregoing preamble to this Ordinance be, and they are hereby adopted as the official findings of the Governing Authority of the City of Pontotoc.
SECTION 2. That the Code of Ordinances for the City of Pontotoc, Mississippi be and the same is hereby amended to add the following Ordinance, to read as follows:
ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF GOLF CARTS (LOW-SPEED VEHICLES)
Section 1. Definition. The following words and phrase, when used in this Article, shall have meaning(s) ascribed to it in this Section, except where the context clearly indications a different meaning:
Golf cart means a motor vehicle that is designated and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting and recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 25 miles of hours and is equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lamps, rear view mirror, a reflective triangle as defined herein.
Low-speed Vehicle means any four-wheeled electric or gasoline powered vehicle is capable of a top speed greater than 20 miles per hour, but less than 25 miles per hour and is equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lamps, rear view mirror, a reflective triangle as defined herein.
Reflective triangle is a reflective “slow moving vehicle” sign that is mounted to the rear of the golf cart or low-speed vehicle and is clearly visible at all times. The reflective triangle must be a minimum of 12 inches by 12 inches.
Section 2. Permissible Operations.
Low-speed vehicles may be operated on any city street and roads where the posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour or less.
The object of this ordinance is providing low-speed vehicles the right to operate on public roads and streets in order to reach the access to the Tanglefoot Trail. Low-speed vehicles may not be operated on public streets or roads for recreational purposes, except provided herein.
Any person operating a low-speed vehicle on the city roads and streets must have his/her possession of a valid driver’s license or temporary driver’s permit and proof of financial responsibility as required under MCA 1972, Section 63-7-91, and must also follow the applicable requirements of MCA 1972, Section 63-15-1 et seq. (Only for operation on public road or street, the Tanglefoot Trail is exempted from possession of driver license or driver permit)
Drivers are required to operate low-speed vehicles only in the outside lane of multi-lane street and roads, when applicable.
Low-speed vehicles may not be operated on any state highway other than to cross the highway to another city road or street. Low-speed vehicles shall not be operated on the following Highways in the City of Pontotoc other than cross the Highway to a city road or Street;
Main Street – Highway 41
Downtown Main Street is open for Low Speed vehicles during the weekdays after 5:00pm and all hours during the weekend or special occasion.
Oxford Street – Highway 278
Highway 15
Highway 9 North and Highway 9 South
Highway 345
Low-speed vehicles are permitted to cross certain streets, roads and State Highways that exceed the 30 mile per hour speed limit, but only for the purpose of crossing these streets or roads, in which case the shortest traveling distance to access the Tanglefoot Trail.
Operation of low-speed vehicles is subject to all other applicable laws of the State of Mississippi and the City of Pontotoc related to traffic and parking, along with corresponding penalties, not specifically addressed herein.
The Pontotoc Police Department shall monitor the permissible operations and regulations of all low-speed vehicles.
Section 3. Registration of golf carts / low-speed vehicles within the City of Pontotoc.
The owner of every golf cart/ low-speed vehicle to be operated within the City of Pontotoc shall register the vehicle with the Pontotoc Police Department.
The owner shall sign an acknowledgement that he/she has read and understands the provisions of this article and certifies that the golf cart/low-speed vehicle is in compliance with all requirements of this article.
An initial registration fee of $20.00 for each golf cart/low-speed vehicle shall be payable to the Pontotoc Police Department. The registration shall be good for the golf cart/low-speed vehicle for one Calendar year from the date of issue.
Operating a golf cart/low-speed vehicle on city streets or roads without registration shall constitute a violation of this article and subject the owner to fine of not more than $100.00 per occurrence.
Section 3. Liability Disclaimer.
This ordinance is adopted to address the interest of public safety. The City of Pontotoc through regulation, is addressing safety issues, and the adoption of this ordinance is not to be relied upon as determination that operating a low-speed vehicle on public streets or roads is safe or advisable if done in accordance with this ordinance. All persons who operate or ride upon low-speed vehicles on public streets or roads do so at their own risk and peril, and must be observant and attentive to the safety of themselves and others, including passengers, other motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. The City of Pontotoc is not liable under any theory of liability and the City of Pontotoc assumes no liability for permitting low-speed vehicles to be operated on public streets and roads under this legislation granted by the state legislature.
Public hearing set April 5 to discuss medical marijuana options
In other new business Pontotoc Aldermen agreed to set a public hearing on April 5 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of discussing the option of opting out of the state's recently approved medical marijuana law.
State lawmakers passed the medical marijuana legislation in January and Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law, allowing people with certain medical conditions to get certified by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or optometrist to receive medical cannabis (marijuana).
According to the legislation the MS State Dept. of Health will be responsible for implementing and overseeing most of the marijuana program.
The new law stipulated that the MS State Dept. of Revenue must review licenses for marijuana dispensaries within 150 days.
The new law also gave counties and cities 90 days to opt out of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, processing facilities and growing facilities from operating within their boundaries.
If a county or city votes to opt out, residents will be allowed to collect signatures and petition for a referendum to opt back into the program.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said that citizens will be allowed three minutes each to comment during the public hearing.
"I feel that the board is going to do their due diligence to gather facts on this issue, make contacts, and do their homework before the April 5 hearing," Peeples said.
During the public comment portion of the March 1 meeting two local residents encouraged the board of aldermen to opt out of the marijuana program.
Speaking on behalf of the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club, Melissa Ferguson said, "We're thankful for this opportunity but we request that the board choose to opt out of the medical marijuana program within the city limits of Pontotoc. We feel it will be detrimental to the welfare of the city of Pontotoc."
Pontotoc resident Bob Richmond told aldermen he had first-hand knowledge of the problems that medical marijuana programs will bring.
"I've lived in Pontotoc for four years now and it's better here than in anywhere else I've been," Richmond said. " For 61 years I lived in California and I've been through marijuana by election."
"I'm against marijuana being sold out of pot shops. It should be dispensed through a pharmacy. If allowed, this will bring riffraff to town and a criminal element will be involved."
In other new business, aldermen unanimously approved an additional $51,210.25 for the elevated water tank project located in the industrial park on Magee Drive in Pontotoc. The city of Pontotoc has already committed $100,000 to the joint city/Pontotoc County project which is also being funded through ARC and TVA grants.
"Since the $2-million project was let material prices have gone through the roof, especially pipe," Mayor Peeples told the board. "The county has already put in $200,000 to the project and they're putting in another $80,000 (approximately)."
"This is going to be a 300,000 water tank and sewer lines and even with the increased price it's a windfall for the city of Pontotoc, especially in terms of fire protection and water pressure in the newly annexed area," Peeples added.
In connection with the project increase, the board increased the water department's infrastructure budget by $60,000.
In another matter, Alderwoman Jimma Smith encouraged the board to consider upgrading the city of Pontotoc's website, especially in terms of park and recreation activities and news.
"The website is not up to date, it doesn't work properly and the park and rec site had information from 2014," Smith said. "A lot of people, from everywhere, use Google to search for information on the city and park and recreation activities."
"They expect to see up to date information on what is going on in Pontotoc," Smith said. "As for park and rec it could be tremendous in terms of communicating with parents and teams, especially in terms of games cancelled or registering to play."
Mayor Peeples said he would look into the cost of hiring or contracting someone, or a web company, to update the city's website.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-February payroll totaling $459,293.73;
-water adjustments;
-sending Officer Chase Dentor for a one day training for Glock Armorer's Course in Oxford for the cost of $250;
-send court clerk Sonya Strevel to the 2022 annual conference in Biloxi on June 27-29, 2022, for the registration fee of $275; (meal and travel per diem reimbursement;
-refund Caleb Kidd $50; his child is not old enough to play the age group requested;
-refund Veronica Keith $50; her child was signed up twice in error;
-set March 1, 2022 natural gas rates at $8.45; this rate is based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $4.45.