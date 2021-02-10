At the February 2 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to purchase a Bomag Compact Roller for the street department in the amount of $16,895.00 from Williams Equipment Supply Company, being the best and lowest bid.
“We have the hot mix available now but the old roller breaks down continuously,” Mayor Bob Peeples told the board. “When we’re filling pot holes we spend half a day getting the old one running. And parts aren’t available so the new one so this new machine will be a great help.”
Aldermen also approved a
motion to purchase a 2021 Ram 2500 crew cab truck and Knaphide body from Cannon Motors of Mississippi for $34,203.00 being the best and low bid.
“We’re going to switch a couple of trucks around but this new truck will replace a diesel truck that needs at least $8,000 in repairs,” Mayor Peeples explained.
Aldermen also approved the purchase of a thermal imaging camera from Goldy’s Fire Apparatus LLC for $1,245.
“It’s a good deal, the price has come down,” said Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin. “This camera is invaluable when searching for lost people or animals.”
The board also approved invoices to Paul Smithey Construction for gas and water line relocations totaling $221,334.61, which includes $78,999.16 for water and $142,335.45 for gas.
Aldermen also discussed a sewer septic project at Woodlawn Apartments located on Reynolds Street extended. The owners of the apartments want to add the system to the city’s lines.
“Their pumping station has had bad problems,” said Sewer Dept. Supervisor Terry Conlee. “We’ve explained that it will have to be upgraded to specifications, including a Gorman pump, and we’ll consider it.”
Consent agenda items approved included:
-the January payroll totaling $418,585.00;
-water adjustments;
-Casey Sappington attending the state softball meeting in Meridian on Feb. 6, including meal and travel reimbursement.