At the August 16 meeting, Pontotoc Aldermen voted 4-1 in favor of accepting a quote of $24,000 from Wilder Welding of Pontotoc to build and erect a section of wrought iron fence at the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
For many years a tall hedge has acted as a wall along the eastern boundary of the Pontotoc Cemetery but a majority of aldermen agreed to finance approximately 150 feet of wrought iron fencing and perhaps more over the next year or more. Alderman Jeff Stafford voted no on the motion.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples last month told the board that the hedge presents upkeep and accessibility issues to graves bordering the hedge row.
“We’ve had numerous complaints about the hedge growing onto graves and the hedge blocks access to the grave sites,” Mayor Peeples told the board. “This wrought iron fencing looks really nice and each eight foot section can be removed with a release pin to give access to the cemetery property.”
The total cost of installing the fence along the entire eastern boundary will run approximately $72,000. The cost of the project will be paid for by tourism funds and completed over the next one to two years.
The first section of the fence is scheduled to be erected this week.
“Once we get that first section up the public can take a look at it and we can get a reaction to what’s been done,” said Alderman David Anderson. “This can be a work in progress and completed as funds are available.”
In another matter, Cedrick Turner, owner of the Checkers Restaurant in Pontotoc, informed the board that he has purchased additional property adjoining his restaurant and will soon have an access road to Checkers off of Peeples Drive. No action of the board was needed.
Reynolds Street property owner Donna Bridgman told aldermen she will make application to rezone her property from C3 to C1 commercial allowing her to pursue possible sale of the property to a medical services provider. Once the application is filed a public hearing will be held on the proposed rezoning.
Other new business items approved included:
-accepting resignation of patrol officer Mark Henry;
-paying Mike Gregory $2,600 for air-conditioning replacement at Pontotoc Community House (out of tourism funds);
-approve hiring of part-time firemen John Haynes, John Belk, Garner Holcomb and Sergio Vergara, effective immediately at $10 per hour;
-hiring Wesley Heatherly as a part-time employee in the Street Department for $10 per hour;
-increase pay of street department employee Braylen Jamison to $10 per hour;
-the hiring of Naomi Dixon as temporary part-time employee at the Pontotoc Park and Rec Department;
-renewed the Pontotoc-Union-Lee (PUL) Alliance contract for another 15 years for maintenance on the natural gas line to the Toyota plant;
-increasing a line item on the street department paving budget by $575,000 for previously approved paving due to increased sales tax diversions and internet sales tax increases;
-purchasing a refrigerator at up to $1,100 for Howard Stafford Park with the city credit card;
-setting the September natural gas rate at $8.30, which includes OM at $4.00 and PGA at $4.30.
-hiring former Oktibbeha Investigator Chase Denton as a new police officer.