At the December 1 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously passed a motion to purchase 1,000 residential electronic reading gas ERTs from United Systems for $65,000.
The Pontotoc Natural Gas System has been converting its gas meters to the electronically read ERTs for about three years. This allows gas usage to be read by computer from the gas truck instead of manually reading each meter.
Gas dept. foreman David Owen said there are approximately 9,000 customers on the Pontotoc Natural Gas System.
“We’ve already changed out about 6,000 meters and we’re steadily making progress,” Owen said. “It’s much quicker reading the meters electronically. It reads the meter as we drive by and we don’t even have to stop.”
In another matter aldermen heard and approved the final fiscal year 2019 audit report from Jonathan Haygood, one of the partners in the Franks, Franks, Wilemon and Haygood accounting firm which prepared the audit.
“Overall the city is in great shape,” Haygood said. “Assets exceed the liabilities by $27,108,862 and that puts the city in a strong financial position.”
Aldermen also approved the final payments and closeout for the Highway 278 frontage road project. The board awarded the $1,063,188.82 contract to M&N Excavators, Inc., of Oxford in January 2020. The frontage road links Five Star Road to access on the eastbound lane of Highway 278 four lane.
Other new business items approved at the Dec. 1 meeting included:
-Authorize and approve to reappoint Bob Peeples as Commissioner representing the City of Pontotoc to the Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority for a four year term, beginning November 1, 2020.
-Authorize and approve to hire Ethan Donaldson as temporary/seasonal help in the Street Department for $8.00 an hour. Effective as of November 23, 2020.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve October 2020 payroll in the amount of $476,091.12.
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.
-Authorize and approve to pay October 2020 Umpires in the amount of $710.00.
-Authorize and approve to send Travarious Wheeler to attend stragetic self-defense & gun fighting instructional classes in Oxford, MS for the cost of $600.00.
-Authorize and approve to purchase a Nuance Dragon Naturally Speaking headset for Building Inspection Department in the amount of $179.99 with the city credit card.
Aldermen also met in recessed meeting on November 17.
New business items approved included:
-Authorize and approve move Nathan Owen to Forman Position within the Sewer Department for a pay raise from $21.05 to $23.75, effective November 22, 2020.
-Authorize and approve to advertise for sealed bids for the seized 2010 Land Rover, Model LR4 SUV that belongs to the Police Department. All sealed bids to be turned in no later than December 11, 2020.
-Authorize and approve the Interlocal Agreement with Oak Hill Water Association, a Mississippi Non Profit Corporation, and the City of Pontotoc. (copies of the agreement are in packets)
-Authorize and approve to amend the ward lines to include amended areas.
-Authorize and approve to schedule a public hearing for Dewey and Lisa Rossell at 432 Royal Oak Drive for Conditional Use on January 5, 2021.
-Authorize and approve additional paving from the Frontage Road to the Sewer Treatment plant for the estimated price of $28,000.00.
-Authorize and approve to set a public hearing for the zoning of newly annexed areas for December 1, 2020.
Consent agenda items approved on Nov. 17 included:
-Authorize and approve Natural Gas Rates to be effective December 1, 2020 at a rate of $6.90. This rate is based on an O& M of $4.00 and a PGA of $2.90.
-Authorize and approve to use the city credit card to purchase an Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer for $660.89 from Amazon for the City of Pontotoc to use to sanitize our buildings.