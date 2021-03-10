At the March 2 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to purchase new controllers for all six of the city’s water wells.
Pontotoc Water Dept. Supt. Tim Roberts said that the equipment upgrade was warranted and Luckett Pump and Well Service, Inc., was offering a good deal on the new equipment and installation.
“The controller on well number two is burned up so we have to have a new one and if we do all six Luckett made us a deal that saves us about $3,000 and it’ll put all our wells in good shape,” Roberts told the board.
The board approved purchasing the six Mission controllers for $14,962 and installation (which Luckett will do) will run approximately $4,000.
In another new business item the board voted unanimously to set a public hearing for the April 6, 2021, meeting to consider rezoning 21 acres on the west side of Sallie Hardin Road from C1 to RM8. Developer Jay Hughes, Jr., of Oxford, has requested the rezoning to allow the construction of duplexes.
Aldermen also set a public hearing on April 6 to consider a sign variance at 231 Highway 15 north which was requested by Jack’s Restaurant, who has begun construction of a new facility at that site. Currently, building code only allows erection on an 18-foot sign and Jack’s developers are requesting a 25 to 35 foot sign be allowed.
Pontotoc Aldermen also ironed out an agreement with Woodlawn Properties concerning a sewer lift station on the property.
City officials agreed to accept the pumping station onto the city’s sewer system provided that Woodlawn specifically install the Gorman pumps needed to bring the lift station up to code. Aldermen were advised that Woodlawn owners had agreed to purchase the $46,000 pumps needed for the upgrade.
The board accepted the resignation of police officer Mathew Pannell who has taken employment elsewhere. Aldermen approved a motion to hire Michael Coxey as a full-time officer, effective March 1, 2021, at a hourly rate of $18.77.
In another matter, aldermen approved a motion 3-1 to order uniforms for the park and recreation department from Image Screen of Pontotoc. Robertson’s Sportswear of Ingomar submitted a bid approximately 20 percent lower, but aldermen David White, D.R. Simmons and Rayburn Mapp favored Image Screen as the “best” bid, noting their Pontotoc location for more readily available service. Alderwoman Lena Chewe voted in favor of Robertson’s. (Alderman Tommy Patterson was not in attendance.)
Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a payment of $92,152.85 to Suncoast Infrastructure which has completed a sewer re-lining project in Pontotoc. Mayor Bob Peeples noted that Suncoast still has some manhole work to complete.
The board voted unanimously to purchase a sprayer for the park and rec department from 4 Seasons Equipment Co. of Tupelo at the low bid of $11,919.20. NAPA of Pontotoc had submitted a bid of $20,749.17. The sprayer will also be used by city landscaping suit. Terry Lynn Donaldson.
Other new business matters approved by the board included:
- purchase baseball and softball equipment from BSN Sports in the amount of $1,273.82;
- advertise for concession stand rental for the Park and Rec.
- additional funding to the Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $750.00 for repairs to the Community House;
- Authorize and approve the purchase of a 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 from Kirk Auto Group for the State Contract #8200053639 price in the amount of $28,174.00;
- to advertise for trenching and boring for the Gas and Water Department.
- $150.00 advertisement in the Pontotoc Visitor’s Guide, to be taken out of tourism.
Consent agenda approved by the board included:
- Authorize and approve February payroll in the amount of $424,189.01
- Authorize and approve water adjustments.
- Authorize and approve Natural Gas Rates to be effective March 1, 2021 at a rate of $7.00. This rate is based on an O& M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.00.
- Authorize and approve to reimburse Terry Williamson in the amount of $106.99 for the National Parcel Subscription.
- Authorize and approve to refund Jessica Riley $50.00 for 12U Baseball team that did not make.
- Authorize and approve to pay yearly Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police in the amount of $200.00 via city credit card.
Aldermen approved a motion to recess until 6 p.m. on March 16.