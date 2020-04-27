At a recessed meeting April 21, Pontotoc Aldermen awarded annual bids for utility installation and cemetery mowing.
For utility installation annual bids, aldermen approved the lowest and best bid of Tim Buchanan (DBA Hydro Plus). Other bids were submitted by Buzz Plaxico and Seale Trenching.
Aldermen awarded the 2020 contract for mowing and upkeep of the Pontotoc Cemetery to Steve Hall of Ingomar who was the lowest and best bid at $1,400 per month. Dennis Henderson submitted a bid of $1,540 per month.
In one new business matter aldermen approved the resignation of police department clerk Shreka Knight.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-setting natural gas rates for the Pontotoc Natural Gas System effective March 1, 2020, at a rate of $6.64.
-water adjustments.