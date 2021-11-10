At the November 2 board meeting Pontotoc officials briefly discussed, but took no official action, on a proposed ordinance which would legalize and regulate the use of golf carts on certain streets in Pontotoc.
At the October 19 board meeting Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor presented board members with copies of a proposed ordinance which would authorize the operation of golf carts on certain streets to reach a connection to the Tanglefoot Trail in the city of Pontotoc.
At last week's meeting Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples offered three amendments to the proposed ordinance.
“Our initial proposal only called for a one time fee to get a permit to drive on the streets, but there’s a couple of reasons why we may need to permit the golf carts each year,” Mayor Peeples said. “Requiring a permit each year would give us face to face communication with the golf cart owners and give us an opportunity to tell them of any run changes that may have been made since the previous year.”
“Secondly, it would give us an opportunity each year to inspect the golf cart and make sure the lights, tail lights and other stuff are working properly,” Peeples said.
As proposed, the ordinance only allows golf carts to be operated on state highways for a distance only needed to gain access to the Tanglefoot Trail.
“Technically Main Street is a state highway and we need some latitude there so that folks could go to a restaurant on a golf cart,” Peeples offered.
For safety concerns, Chief Tutor said that golf carts on Main Street may need to be restricted during certain hours.
“We need to keep in mind how congested Main Street is at times with school traffic,” Tutor cautioned. “We don’t need folks picking up or taking kids to school on golf carts. Traffic is terrible at those times.”
Mayor Peeples also noted that residents will also be required to get an operation permit from the Tanglefoot Trail.
“Electric golf carts have always been allowed on the trail, but residents will still need to get a permit from the Tanglefoot Trail to ride on the trail,” Peeples said. “
In July the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill allowing cities to legalize the use of golf carts on certain public roads and streets with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.
“The current state law and the ordinance we’re proposing would be for golf carts, no ATVs or side-by-side vehicles,” Tutor said.
According to the proposed ordinance, “low-speed vehicle means any four-wheeled electric or gas powered vehicle capable of a top speed greater than 20 mph, but less than 25 mph and is equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lamps, seat belts, rear view mirror, horn, reflective triangle and front and rear turn signals.”
To operate a golf cart on the street a valid driver’s license, temporary driver’s permit and proof of insurance will be required.
All golf cart owners would also have to sign a liability disclaimer.
In another matter Mayor Peeples updated aldermen on the current status of American Rescue Plan funds which the city received earlier this year.
“The city of Pontotoc received $750,000 in ARP funds back in July and we’ve been told we’ll receive another $750,000 in July 2022,” Peeples said. “Initially we were told that these funds could only be used on water and sewer projects and we’ve been waiting on the final stipulations for usage.”
“But at a meeting last week we were told that the U.S. Senate passed a bill modifying that the ARP monies could be used on any infrastructure projects. We’re waiting to see if the House of Representatives will pass the same version, or amend the bill.”
Months ago Mayor Peeples said the city is hoping to use some of the ARP funds on extending city sewer services to the newly annexed area on Highway 15 north.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Alderman David Anderson praised the October 28 program hosted by the Pontotoc County Historical Society to pay tribute to the late songwriter Jimmy Weatherly, a native of Pontotoc.
“The entire evening was uplifting and inspiring and a testament to how much our citizens love Pontotoc and its people,” Anderson said. “Thank you to Bob McGee and the special guests who honored Jimmy and his family.”
“What a treasure we have in the city of Pontotoc and its people, who dearly loved their town. It’s a place of comfort and enterprise.”
New business items passed by the board of aldermen at the November 2 meeting included:
-approval of a conditional use for a manufactured home to be located at 459 West Eighth Street for Jasmine and Jeffery Evans;
-approval of a sign variance at 2352-A Highway North for Southern Motion;
-approval of a sign variance at 170 Highway 15 North for Roses Express;
-approval of a $325 a month contract with Pickens Pest Control for pest and rodent control for city of Pontotoc buildings;
-declaring a 2016 Ford Explorer Police and Drug Canine vehicle as surplus;
-approving the sale of the 2016 Ford Explorer as surplus to the city of Ecru for $3,500.
The next meeting of the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen is scheduled for Monday, November 15, at 5 p.m.