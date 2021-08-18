At the August 3 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen passed two motions which provide two options for mowing and grounds maintenance at the Pontotoc City Cemetery located on North Main Street.
Aldermen approved a motion 4-0 to advertise for bids for contracting the cemetery maintenance and a second motion, approved 3-1, advertises for a city employee who will be used primarily for cemetery maintenance. Alderman Jeff Stafford voted no on the second motion. (Alderwoman Jimma Smith was not present at the meeting.)
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples told the board he favors hiring a city employee to focus on the cemetery maintenance.
“I’ve had a lot of complaints over the past months about the cemetery maintenance in terms of the grass and shrubs and the old flowers,” Peeples told the board. “I feel it’s better to hire someone in-house so that we have immediate access to getting the cemetery maintained as it needs doing, both in terms of easy communication and control.”
“City landscape superintendent Terry Lynn Donaldson would supervise this employee on the cemetery work and assist him in other projects when not working at the cemetery,” Peeples said. “This would eliminate a lot of the problems we have when we contract the work out.”
The current maintenance contract has expired and the board is expected to make a decision soon so that the new position could be included in next year’s budget which starts October 1.
In another cemetery matter, aldermen voted unanimously to get quotes on a 50 foot section of ornamental wrought iron fencing for the City Cemetery.
Mayor Peeples said the shrub hedge which currently borders the North Main Street boundary of the cemetery property needs removing.
“The hedge is a major problem at the cemetery because it grows out onto the sidewalk and inside onto graves which run along that North Main Street section,” Peeples told the board. “Three times recently we’ve had to pull out scrubs because they’ve gotten onto a loved one’s grave. And the hedge blocks access to the graves and that’s a major problem.”
“I propose we do a period piece fence that would look good, be easier to maintain and the sections could be clamped together so that portions could be removed for maintenance or easy access. But families who have graves along that section have been wanting us to do something.”
In other new business aldermen approved cutting a check for $758,309.44 from the general fund to the designated grants fund account. The money is half of the $1.5-million that the city of Pontotoc received from the American Rescue Plan approved in Washington.
Mayor Peeples said the city will receive the other half of the funds in July 2022 and the city has five years to spend the money.
Mayor Peeples said the funds can be spent on water or sewer projects.
The board and mayor briefly discussed possible uses for the money, including: expansion of sewer services to the newly annexed area on Highway 15 north; re-lining faulty sewer lines in the city; fire hydrant improvements; and upgrades for the city’s sewer treatment plant.
In another matter, the board approved the purchase of two thermal imaging cameras for the fire department at a cost of $4,655.26 from Sunbelt Fire Co.
Fire Chief Lance Martin said the thermal imaging cameras are invaluable in increasing the safety of fireman when conducting fire rescues or recovery efforts.
Aldermen approved renewal of a contract with Allmax Software for the sewer treatment plant in the amount of $1,000.
The board approved additional funding in the amount of $3,000 for the chamber of commerce for the Bodock Festival from tourism.
Aldermen also approved the hiring of Lakesha Gamble as Pontotoc Police Dept. clerk effective August 16.
In another matter, Pontotoc resident Randy Lepard requested that the city take over maintenance of a sewer pumping station that services his longtime apartments on Reynolds Street extended. The apartments are located outside the city limits. Lepard said the pumping station is currently being upgraded to city and state codes.
Sewer Department Supt. Terry Conlee told the board that the city has never taken over maintenance of anything outside the city limits. Lepard’s request died for lack of a motion.
Consent agenda items approved included:
Authorize and approve July 2021 payroll in the amount of $525,334.35.
Authorize and approve water adjustments.
Authorize and approve for gas rates effective August 1, 2021 at &7.57. This rate is based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.57.
Authorize and approve to use the city credit card to pay for a two year SAMS code, used for grant applications in the amount of $799.00. (copy in packets)
Authorize and approve for Terry Williamson to attend the BOAM meeting Friday, August 6, 2021. Travel by personal vehicle.
Authorize and approve to use the city credit card in the amount of $477.00 to pay for 3 OBD plugin flasher switches. (copy in minutes)
Authorize and approve for Trey Davis to attend First Line Supervision class in Lafayette, MS September 27-29, 2021. (travel and meal reimbursement)