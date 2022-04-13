The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 on Tuesday night (April 5) to opt out of the medical marijuana business as it is currently structured under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.
Aldermen Joe DiDonna, David Anderson and Alderwoman Lena Chewe voted to opt out, while alderman Jeff Stafford and Alderwoman Jimma Smith voted against the motion.
“I’m not against people getting marijuana when there’s a medical need for it,” DiDonna told the audience. “If they need it they should be able to get it. But I don’t feel good about the new law right now, without the department of health giving us all the rules and regulations about how it’s all going to be done.”
“If we don’t opt out now, we’re stuck with whatever rules they come up with,” DiDonna said. “And without knowing the details, the door’s wide open for the law to be abused. Once all the rules are known and in place we can look at it again. But I know that out in Oklahoma the Drug Enforcement Agency has already made numerous arrests involving the Chinese cartel who have moved in on their medical marijuana program and it’s been a disaster.”
Alderman David Anderson echoed DiDonna’s concern.
“Until all the rules and regulations are written we’re opening ourselves up for considerable damage,” Anderson said. “If you stay in you’re writing a blank check to go along with everything they legislate. We need to opt out and keep an open mind until the rules are known.”
Mayor Bob Peeples said the board’s decision to opt out of the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis does not permanently close the issue.
“The board can re-address the medical marijuana issue again at any time,” Peeples said. “The option to opt in can be be brought back up at any time. But if we don’t opt out by the May 3 deadline, we’re automatically in. Our biggest concern is having to follow guidelines that aren’t even written yet. But even with us having opted out, the state law makes it legal for folks with a prescription to possess and use medical marijuana in Pontotoc."
On Wednesday Alderman-at-large Jeff Stafford said he wished he’d had more time to consider the issue.
“I would have liked to have had another week to digest everything that had been said, but it was put to a vote and I voted not to opt out,” Stafford said. “There was a lot of time and effort put into the bill and when it was put on a ballot the people voted to have medical marijuana. No, it’s not perfect and still a lot to be ironed out. But some people had rather use medical marijuana than an opioid. I felt I should stand up for them and represent everybody.”
Alderwoman Jimma Smith said her vote not to opt out reflected the wishes of those who contacted her about the marijuana issue.
“Of the people that reached out to talk to me, not one person I talked to asked me to vote to opt out, they all asked me to opt in,” Smith said Wednesday. "I followed my heart and what I felt my ward wanted me to do. I listened to the majority of Pontotoc and I led with that. I also talked with some medical marijuana users and they said it has helped their cancer, eases pains and headaches. I reached out to medical doctors and not one doctor was against it. So I never really heard a negative comment about the issue or had anyone asking me to vote against it and opt out."
"I was fine with the vote last night. I think it went well," Smith said. "I was upset with some of the Facebook postings over the previous month because of the lies and false information (regarding the board of aldermen) and the way some people handled it. But the vote to opt out does give us time to formulate regulations and ordinances. I feel it was still a win win situation for Pontotoc and maybe it will become available here. I went with my heart and what a majority of residents have told me.”
The board's decision to opt out on the marijuana issue followed an almost 90 minute public hearing which included comments from eight Pontotoc residents.
At least six of those who commented encouraged the board not to opt out of the medical marijuana program, while one resident urged the board to opt out in favor of a better written law with regulations already intact.
Pontotoc resident Edward Moorman encouraged the board not to opt out of the program which he said would benefit his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis.
Moormon gave council members a stapled packet of information, including research he’d conducted which he claimed demonstrated that the cultural bias against marijuana was rooted in “racism, misinformation, and profiteering.”
“As Christians, I encourage you to ask yourselves, if marijuana is bad, why did God include the endocannabinoid system in the human body?” Moormon asked the board, referring to the part of the central nervous system containing cannabinoid receptors.
“Her doctor said it would help her with MS,” Moorman said. “There is so much misinformation out there about marijuana, full of lies. It’s been demonized for years. There are benefits to marijuana and no reason for it to be illegal.”
Retired chiropractor Dr. Bruce Weatherly said that the real matter at hand wasn’t the medical benefits of marijuana, which he said were considered “alternative medicine,” years ago but are now generally accepted as legitimate. Rather, the issue facing the council and the citizens of Pontotoc is whether or not they will tolerate having a piece of legislature forced upon them that is inherently unfair.
"This is about the passage of a bad law by our legislature under the pressure of the coersion and bribery of the criminal narcotics lobby that is nothing but a poorly veiled attempt to make the sale of what should be a keenly controlled substance legally accessible to the general public under the guise of its medical” uses,” Weatherly said. "A law that is so bad, even the lawmakers who took the bribes to pass it left it open to counties and cities to opt out in the hopes that local governments out in the state would have the gumption to do what is right to protect our society, when our legislators themselves did not."
"If marijuana is finally to be treated and dispensed as medicine, then it should be regulated just like any other drug or medicine and dispensed by prescription only through registered pharmacists across the state, not through street corner dealers and storefront shops as this law provides.”
Resident James Smith said he comes from a military family and himself served two tours in Afghanistan. He’s also a native of Pontotoc and receives disability for injuries he suffered in serving his country, he said. Smith also advocated for opting in on the medical marijuana. Smith said he didn’t attend the meeting to discuss what he called “the benefits, or lack thereof,” of medical marijuana but rather to make a request to the council.
“If you find that, for whatever reason, you can’t be impartial in your vote, I ask you to endeavor to make it a public vote, and let residents decide,” said Smith.
Chelsea Pate spoke to the council holding her infant daughter. Pate is a life-long Pontotoc resident, and said she suffers from seizures. As a single parent, Pate worried about her daughter seeing her in a stricken condition. If Pontotoc opted out of the MMCA, and residents who were legally permitted to take medical marijuana were forced to drive several miles to obtain it, the delay would cause an undue hardship on people like her, Pate said.
“For my daughter to see me have something like this (seizures) is very scary and hard,” said Pate. She said she knew of others who suffer similar ailments. “If you saw what it did to them, you wouldn’t want them to have to drive 20 minutes,” said Pate. “That would make life a lot harder, so I ask you to please consider staying in. It would be beneficial to all."
Julie Tutor of Randolph spoke to the council from her wheelchair. Her husband has stage four lung cancer, and isn’t eager to take any kind of medication, Tutor said, but she felt that it was a sensible and benign method of relieving pain.
“Instead of all these man made medications, and drugs, like opioids, and meth, when you have something that is natural, and grows, and can help with pain, or help a sick person with no appetite want to eat, I don’t understand why anybody would say no,” said Tutor.
Resident Jason Jones, owner of Southern Harvest in Pontotoc, told aldermen that marijuana in Pontotoc “is inevitable.”
“Seventy-four percent of Mississippians who voted November 3, 2020, voted to pass the marijuana legislation,” Jones said. “Cannabis is already flooding the community.”
“The business I do the first two years will generate an additional $2-million for Pontotoc, Jones contended. "It will add 12 or more jobs at my business. It will expand the county’s horizons.”
Jones claimed that “elitism” is keeping Pontotoc from moving forward.
“Marijuana is inevitable,”he said. “If you force a special election it will cost the citizens $25,000 to $30,000. You will be ignoring people you were elected to represent.”
Resident David Vernon told the board he owned two businesses in Pontotoc.
“I wanted to hear what folks had to say,”Vernon said. “Marijuana was voted in by the people in the state. I had a father and brother who died from drugs. If you vote it in there needs to be some stipulations included.”
Pontotoc County resident Danny Owen told the board that cancer victims like his late wife could benefit from marijuana medication.
“I’m a patriot with the people who voted 72 percent to pass marijuana,” Owen said. “I’m 100 percent for medical marijuana. I saw my wife suffer for six long years. A lot of people who are deathly sick don’t have many options. A lot of the people sitting here have done more wrong than eating a brownie with marijuana."
State lawmakers passed the medical marijuana legislation in January and Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law, allowing people with certain medical conditions to get certified by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or optometrist to receive medical cannabis.
If a county or city votes to opt out, residents will be allowed to collect signatures and petition for a referendum to opt back into the program.