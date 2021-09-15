At the September 7 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously passed three resolutions to complete application for a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant which would be used to finance expansion of the city’s sewer system into the newly annexed area along Highway 15 north.
The three resolutions passed included: Section 3 Plan Resolution for Sewer Project in the annexed area; Grantee Section 3 Action Plan; and resolution for Sewer Project.
“We’re about 99 percent sure we’ll get the grant and these resolutions complete the second phase of application need for a site inspection,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples told the board.
The $600,000 CDBG would be used to help finance the sewer expansion project which is estimated to cost $1.6-million, Peeples said.
“In addition to the CDBG grant we’ve been approved for up to a $1-million cap loan, which we could use to match the grant fund portion,” Peeples said. “Plus we’re still hopeful that we may be able to use the $750,000 the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan. But we’re still waiting on the final rules for using those funds.”
Peeples said the project will include approximately one mile of high pressure sewer line and more than two miles of gravity flow line in the newly annexed area.
In another new business matter aldermen unanimously approved accepting a bid of $93,425 from T&M Productions of Starkville, MS, to replace 400-feet of culvert at the intersection of College and Coffee Streets in Pontotoc.
“For a long time, even moderate rainfall has caused major flooding problems along Coffee Street,” Peeples said. “ Parts of those culverts in there now are concrete, some plastic and some metal and there’s a log wedged in there also, which really restricts water flow.”
The other three bids on the project were $160,000; $205,000 and $306,000.
“The bid specs required a performance bond and our guys will be on site monitoring the work,” Peepls said.
In another matter aldermen approved to hire David Staser as a new city employee whose primary duties will be mowing and maintenance at the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
After years of contracting out maintenance at the cemetery the board decided to bring upkeep back in-house. The board also approved purchasing a $6,296.23 lawn mower for the cemetery.
Mayor Peeples said city landscape superintendent Terry Lynn Donaldson will supervise the cemetery upkeep.
“Maintenance of the cemetery is the city’s responsibility and having one of our dedicated employees out there is going to be a better situation,” Mayor Peeples said. “This will give us immediate access to getting something done out there. We won’t be limited to a contractor’s schedule and we can supervise what’s being done.”
In another matter city officials discussed talking with county officials to address major repairs to two ball fields at Hansberger Park. The city and county are co-owners of the property.
“The supervisors had done a lot of dirt work out there more than a year ago on the hillside,” said Alderman David Anderson. “But we’ve had another major wash out that’s affected two fields. I feel confident we can get it fixed, but we need to see if the county is willing to participate.”
The board unanimously approved a motion to stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield for the monthly cost estimated at $580.84 per employee, per month, which is a $100 increase over last year’s premium.
The board approved a plan submitted by land owner Henry Payne for constructing additional camper storage facilities on Highway 6 east.
Aldermen also approved a $220 advertisement in the Bodock Festival magazine which will be paid for by tourism funding.
Following an executive session, aldermen unanimously approved raising the salaries of six Pontotoc Municipal Court officials effective October 1, 2021.
Salary increases included: raising Municipal Judge Greg Brown's annual salary from $27,289 to $42,000; Interim Municipal Judge Brad Cornelison’s salary from $13,664 to $27,000; City Prosecuting Attorney Mac McAuley’s salary from $12,000 to $15,000; public defender Jim Johnstone’s salary from $12,000 to $15,000; and public defender Tim Tucker’s salary from $4,800 to $6,000.
Aldermen also approved increasing the court fee from $20 per offense to $50.
The board also approved four personnel transfers, including: transferring Ryan Lee from the sewer department to the fire department; transferring Floyd White from the fire department to the water department; transferring Brent Jamison from the street department to the sewer department; transferring Wesley Heatherly from part-time street department to full time gas department meter reader (effective November 1).
The board also approved hiring Taylor Lyons as a full-time fireman, effective September 13, 2021.
City officials also announced that Halloween trick or treating for 2021 inside the city limits will be held on Saturday evening, October 30, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. instead of Sunday night, October 31.
Pontotoc Aldermen are expected to meet again on Tuesday night, September 14, at 5 p.m. to consider passage of the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.
Consent agenda items approved at the September 7 meeting included:
-August 2021 payroll in the amount of $477,839.84;
-water adjustments;
-sending Terry Conlee to the Wastewater Equipment Fair in Nashville, TN on September 13-15, 2021. Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem;
-sending Terry Conlee, Keith Holiday, Tim Gunter, Randy Miller and Eric Pettit to the 811 Damage Prevention Summit November 3-5, 2021. Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem;
-sending Jessica Levain, Bob Peeples, Jimma Smith, Jeff Stafford, Joe Didonna, David Anderson, and Lena Chewe to the MML Small Town Conference on October 26-27, 2021. Meal and travel per diem.