At last week’s February board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a motion to renew the city’s NaviRetail recruiter contract in the amount of $30,425.00 for full service recruitment consulting services.
Pontotoc native Casey Kidd is the CEO of NaviRetail, which has been contracted for the past two years to navigate communities to new retail businesses.
“We have two fast food companies that have verbally committed to coming to Pontotoc,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “One has purchased a lot and the other is looking to do the same. We’re excited to have NaviRetail continue to share the opportunities in Pontotoc with retailers across the country who are looking to expand.”
“We have a lot of momentum going and we want to keep Pontotoc growing,” Peeples said. “NaviRetail is an important piece of that puzzle and we want Casey to continue to showcase Pontotoc. Each new retail business helps us get the next one.”
In other new business, Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved the re-appointment of Pontotoc resident Shane Clayton to a second five year term on the Pontotoc City School District Board of Trustees.
Three school board members are appointed by the board of aldermen and two are elected by residents who live in the Pontotoc City School District but reside outside the Pontotoc city limits.
At the February 4 meeting aldermen heard from resident Wyatt Gunnar, who told the board he intends to bid on operating the concession stands at the Pontotoc Park and Recreation facilities.
“Myself and business partner Hayes Williams worked in the concession stands when we were in school and we know how to operate and stock them so that it will be profitable,” Gunnar said. “We will keep an abundance of food there each week because a lot of families and kids will be playing ball and eating supper there. Plus we’ve got a reliable staff lined up to operate the concession stands.”
Aldermen passed a motion to advertise for sealed bids on operation of the concession stands for the 2020 season. Bids must be turned in on or before March 3, 2020, to Pontotoc City Hall, at 5 p.m.
The board also passed a motion last week authorizing Mayor Peeples to get one more bid on installation of surveillance cameras at the First Choice Bank Gateway on the Tanglefoot Trail.
“We continue to have vandalism at the bath rooms located at the gateway and we need cameras down there to collect video evidence and hopefully keep that from happening,” Mayor Peeples told the board. These cameras would be high definition and would cover the gateway property and on up the street to the soccer field and back of the school property.”
The board tabled a motion to purchase Christmas light decorations from MOSCA Design, pending further details on the company’s warranty that would cover the lights. MOSCA Design submitted a low bid of $12,993.75 for the city to purchase the lights, but Alderman David White asked for more information concerning the company’s warranty before the bid was let.
“These would be snow flake designed LED lighted decorations,” Mayor Peeples said. “They would decorate Main Street and the court square and we hoping to use some of the old lights down around the gateway after a little refurbishing.”
Aldermen also voted unanimously to fund the Pontotoc Historical Society in their annual funding of $10,000 from tourism tax account.
The board then approved a $7,350.00 contract with Pyro Shows from tourism funds for the annual July 4 fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park. Pyro Shows has the performed the fireworks show for many years.
Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr said this year’s show would again be held at the Pontotoc Lake.
“We discussed the possibility of moving the fireworks show to the downtown gateway because of easier accessibility, but because of liability issues with surrounding homes and the school it wouldn’t be the safest thing to do,” Farr said.
In another matter aldermen approved a motion to advertise for bids for re-locating a natural gas line on Highway 15 south.
“A landslide has exposed the gas line and we need to relocate it and then the highway department will reimburse us once the work is completed,” Mayor Peeples said.
The board also approved a motion to continue an interlock agreement between Pontotoc County Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter and the city of Pontotoc for the collection of city school taxes. The city of Pontotoc has no general fund ad valorem property taxes.
Aldermen approved a motion to pay unpaid taxes on the former NC Wood Products building in the Pontotoc Industrial Park. Behold Washington Furniture Company is now leasing the building from the city, which is undergoing roof renovation, and Behold Washington will reimburse the city for the unpaid taxes.
In a regulatory matter, aldermen passed a motion to provide the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office with a list of the police department’s marked and unmarked police cars. The city has 10 marked police cars and seven unmarked.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Send Tim Gunter to the MAGPPA first quarter meeting of 2020 in Philadelphia, MS, on Feb. 18-19, 2020. Travel by city vehicle with meal reimbursement.
-December 2019 payroll in the amount of $109,493.13.
-MS Chief’s Association dues for 2020 in the amount of $200.00 and authorization to use the credit card.
-water adjustments.
-appointing Rev. Michael Wilbanks from thaxton Baptist Church as Police Chaplin in a non-sworn and volunteer capacity.
-Patrol officer Jeff Turner to attend eight hour Taser Instructor Re-certification on Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland, MS, for $495, travel by city vehicle.
-Pay Water Federation dues for Phil Lee for his annual membership of $165.00.
-purchase baseball, softball and t-ball equipment from BSN Sports in the amount of $2,441.49, being the best and lowest bid.
-pay MS Firefighters Association for yearly dues in the amount of $520.00.