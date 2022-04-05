The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 on Tuesday night (April 5) to opt out of the medical marijuana business as it is currently structured under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.
Aldermen Joe DiDonna, David Anderson and Alderwoman Lena Chewe voted to opt out, while alderman Jeff Stafford and Alderwoman Jimma Smith voted against the motion.
“I’m not against people getting marijuana when there’s a medical need for it,” DiDonna told the audience. “If they need it they should be able to get it. But I don’t feel good about the new law right now without the department of health giving us all the rules and regulations about how it’s all going to be done.”
“If we don’t opt out now, we’re stuck with whatever rules they come up with,” he said. “And without knowing the details, the door’s wide open for the law to be abused. Once all the rules are known and in place we can look at it again. But I know that out in Oklahoma the Drug Enforcement Agency has already made numerous arrests of the Chinese cartel who have moved in on their medical marijuana program and it’s been a disaster.”
Alderman David Anderson echoed DiDonna’s concern.
“Until all the rules and regulations are written we’re opening ourselves up for considerable damage,” Anderson said. “If you opt-in you’re writing a blank check to go along with everything they legislate. We need to opt-out and keep an open mind until the rules are known.”
Mayor Bob Peeples said the board’s decision to opt-out of the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis does not permanently close the issue.
“The board can re-address the medical marijuana issue again at any time,” Peeples said. “The option to opt-in can be be brought back up at any time. But if we don’t opt-out by the May 2 deadline, we’re automatically in. And our biggest concern is following guidelines that aren’t even written yet.”
The board's decision to opt out on the marijuana issue followed an almost 90 minute public hearing which included comments from eight Pontotoc residents.
Six of those who commented encouraged the board not to opt out of the medical marijuana program, while one resident urged the board to opt out in favor of a better written law with regulations already intact.
Pontotoc resident Edward Moorman encouraged the board not to opt-out of the program which he said would benefit his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis.
“Her doctor said it would help her with MS,” Moorman said. “There is so much misinformation out there about marijuana, full of lies. It’s been demonized for years. There are benefits to marijuana and no reason for it to be illegal.”
Resident Bruce Weatherly told the board he was in favor of opting-out.
“It’s a bad law passed by criminal narcotic lobbyists,”Weatherly said. “It’s use should be regulated by registered pharmacists, not store front shops. This board has to protect our society when our legislators will not. Marijuana is a narcotic. There is a genuine use for medical marijuana but we need to keep the criminal elements out.”
State lawmakers passed the medical marijuana legislation in January and Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law, allowing people with certain medical conditions to get certified by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or optometrist to receive medical cannabis.
If a county or city votes to opt out, residents will be allowed to collect signatures and petition for a referendum to opt back into the program.