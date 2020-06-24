The Pontotoc America Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are happy to announce that they will be re-starting their monthly meeting beginning Thursday evening, June 25th at 6:00.
Legion officials said that in order to practice continued social distancing the June 25 meeting will be held at the large pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trail located on South College Street, right across from Reeder Farm Supply.
"We would like to invite you and your family members to a fish fry," said Mack Huey, Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer. "Tommy Nichols and Steve Bramlett will be the head fry cooks and I can assure you they come with a good reputation for frying fish!"
"Also the members of the Auxiliary have graciously agreed to assist with the meal, as well as serving. They also arranged for our guest speaker for the June meeting."
"We will be limiting seating to six person tables and the tables will be spread out in an appropriate configuration to ensure social distancing. The Pavilion is an excellent location to keep us in open air and at the same time out of the elements."
"Please plan on attending. We really need to get our members back together and try to establish a sense of normalcy that we have not seen for several months."
The special guest speaker will be Diane Belue who has been a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Daniel W. Bird Unit 26 of Aberdeen for 12 years. She is eligible for membership through the service of her father, John C. Belue, during the Vietnam War.
Diane has held the offices of Secretary, Treasurer, Parliamentarian, and President of Unit 26, Huey noted.
"She has served as District 1 Vice President and District 1 President. On the Department level, she has served on the Finance Committee, Leadership Committee, Department Support Fund Chairman, Membership Chairman, Programs Chairman, Historian and is currently serving as 1st Vice President. She will be a candidate in 2021-2022 for Department President."
Anyone with questions about the meeting may please call Mack Huey, 489-3907.