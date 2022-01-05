The Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Derek Holland and the Adjutant, Mr. Jerry Bell, of American Legion Post 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 on December 16th, 2021 to the Administrator, Brent Avant at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.
For many years the Pontotoc American Legion has made monetary donations to the Veterans Home and the money is used to purchase needed items for the Veterans that are residents at the facility.
The $1,000 dollar donation was composed of a donation from the ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary who donated $250. In addition, a portion of the funds were collected and donated in honor of the late US Army, Vietnam Veteran and American Legion Member and Sergeant at Arms, Mr. Gene Stepp. The balance of the funds was donated by the members of the American Legion Post 16 at their annual Christmas meeting that was held on December 9th, 2021.
The Mississippi State Veterans Home uses donated funds to purchase things like clothing, toiletries, lost hearing aids, eyeglasses, and other personal goods. This is especially true for the indigent Veterans, who are financially unable to purchase these items independently. They welcome individual support and/or group donations (organizations, companies, etc.).Should anyone wish to donate please visit the Mississippi Veteran Homes secure portal at https://www.msva.ms.gov/homes
Eligible local residents interested in learning more about supporting fellow Veterans through membership in the American Legion may contact Mack Huey at 489-3907.