The Lady Vikings from Ecru, as well as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors, played some summer basketball last Wednesday, and the shortened, less-tightly-officiated games provided good workouts for all the girls.
The gym was blessedly--wonderfully--chilly, and some young ladies even wore blankets around their shoulders.
Teams from Quitman, Mooreville and Oxford also came to compete, and they mixed and matched play throughout the day.
The ladies played games consisting of two, 20-minute halves, with a very brief intermission. The atmosphere was most closely related to a scrimmage, with referees calling the games well, but less formally, and coaches taking the chance to coach the girls up.
Lady Vikings vs Lady Chargers
Shortly after noon, North Pontotoc took on Oxford, and NP’s Meekness Harvey made a nifty move, slashing to her left and hitting a short jumper. Gracie Corley added a bucket, but the Lady Chargers, skippered by Coach Cliff Ormon, pulled out to an early 10-4 lead.
Abi Grace Warren kicked a good pass ahead to Harvey to cut Oxford’s lead to 14-8.
The teams took a short break at the six-minute mark,
Envi Judon snapped a dish backward to Corley, who followed her into the lane, Corley’s foul shot made the score 19-12 Oxford.
Corley added another basket, moving strong to her left this time, and the Lady Vikings trailed 21-16 at the break.
Mackenzie Beaty knocked down a 3-pointer when play resumed. Envi Judon grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Emma Burk for a breakaway bucket. Corley added a pair down the stretch, and Lana McCord hit a 3-pointer, but Oxford held on for the win, 39-33.
Coach Rob Browning said that the summer season, which is now ending, was a good opportunity to shake off cobwebs, work on fundamentals, and to keep up the routine of staying in shape.
“Some coaches get more caught up in wins and losses, but summer is really about working on skills and seeing how players are progressing,” said Browning, who will coach the Lady Vikings for his second season after coming over from Myrtle.
“We've been able to put some girls into situations where they’ve learned a lot and matured as players, and overall we’ve seen some massive growth,” said Browning.
Browning will coach a team that will return 12 players, including five seniors: Gracie Corley, Bella Hayes, Abi Grace Warren, Lana McCord, and Mallory Robinson.
Pontotoc vs Quitman
The 2:20 p.m. game pitted Pontotoc against Quitman, and the Women of the Tribe showed why they’re ranked consistently among the top teams in the state.
Junior point guard Audriana Harris helped the Lady Panthers out to a surprising lead, early, 6-2, but Pontotoc kicked it into gear.
Molly Sansing had a hot-hand from the 3-point line, taking a snap pass on the perimeter from Ella Hill and knocking one down.
Sadie Stegall harassed a Quitman ball handler, allowing Kori Grace Ware to grab a steal and score. A putback from Jakila Feagin, and a 3-pointer from Carsyn Stephens helped the Lady Warriors open up a commanding 20-12 lead. Ella Hill got the ball inside to Feagin, who muscled in another offensive putback. Another 3-pointer from Sansing gave Pontotoc a 38-15 lead at the break. They finished out with a dominant win.
Coach Kyle Heard lost some key players to graduation, including Allie Beckley, Samya Brooks, Riley Stanford, and Jamyia Bowen, and they all added depth to a team that achieved a 29-4 record on the season, (11-0) in Division 2-4A. They bested Itawamba AHS and Kosciusko before losing to Tishomingo County.