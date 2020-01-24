At last week’s scheduled public hearing in Pontotoc County Chancery Court on the city of Pontotoc’s petition for annexation on additional property Chancery Judge Michael Malski continued the matter until Thursday, March 19.
In his order of continuance and resetting, Judge Malski decreed “that this matter shall be set for trial on the merits as a priority first setting on March 19, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m..
During court on Thursday, Judge Malski instructed those in opposition to the proposed annexation to sign up so they could be heard on March 19. Six residents signed the objection registration, including James McCord, Martin Ball, James R. McCord, Cindi Tutor, Jill Jones McCord and. Phyllis Moore.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples and urban planner Chris Watson, whose company prepared the city’s annexation presentation, are expected to testify for the city of Pontotoc.
In June 2019 the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance extending and enlarging the corporate limits and boundaries of the city, pending petition and approval in Pontotoc County Chancery Court.
The proposed annexation areas will include an area a mile further on Highway 15 north to McCord Bottom, the North Ridge Estates area and Hansberger Park on the east side of the city.
Mayor Bob Peeples said no one will be adversely affected by the annexation.
“The growth of Pontotoc is definitely headed that direction and it’s our duty to look out for the best interest of the city,” Peeples said. “We need to help protect the growth patterns of our city with zoning and services.”
“Anyone with questions pertaining to the annexation is welcome to come see me and I will address their questions and concerns as best I can.”