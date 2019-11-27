The public hearing on the city of Pontotoc’s petition in Pontotoc County Chancery Court for annexation of additional property has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Chancery Judge Michael Malski granted the city’s request for a continuance on the annexation hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the date the hearing was originally scheduled.
Brad Cornelison, attorney for the city of Pontotoc, requested the continuance based on a technicality in connection with posting notice of the city’s proposed annexation.
“We followed the state law procedures of publishing notice in the newspaper and posting the notice in three public places, including city hall, the court house and the public library,” Cornelison explained. “But at the last minute it came to our attention that case law has included literally posting the annexation notice on the grounds of the proposed annexation area.”
“So we’re in the process of posting a copy of the proposed annexation in three locations on the annexation area,” he said. “We’re doing this to be sure we’ve followed the letter of the law and subsequent case law rulings. We’re posting that notice for 30 days and so the hearing has been continued until January 23.”
In June 2019 the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance extending and enlarging the corporate limits and boundaries of the city, pending petition and approval in Pontotoc County Chancery Court.
“We’re glad this technicality was discovered because we want everything to be done properly,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “We’re confident that the annexation will be approved because there will be no adverse effects from the annexation. It’s going to be a win-win for everyone involved.”
On November 5 aldermen approved a motion to advertise for bids for the construction of a frontage road along Highway 278 four lane where city officials are hoping to lure construction of hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
At the January 23 chancery court hearing the public will be allowed to make limited comments, for and against, the annexation proposal.
In a brief recessed meeting on November 19, Pontotoc Aldermen approved seven housekeeping matters.
Aldermen approved a motion to advertise and set a public hearing for December 3, 2019, for the CDBG Washington Behold grant.
Washington Behold has secured a large grant to fund roof repairs to the former NC Wood Products building which the city owns in the industrial Park.
“This is another step in them securing the grant,” Mayor Peeples explained. “They will pay us back through renting the building and eventually own the building.”
Other new business items approved at the November 19 meeting included:
Authorize and approve to a separate checking account at First Choice Bank for the Sewer System Improvements Grant, as required.
Authorize and approve to close all city offices on the following days to observe the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year Holiday: November 28 & 29th, 2019; December 24th & 25th, 2019; January 1st, 2020.
Authorize and approve the Code of Standards Resolution. (Copy in packets)
Authorize and approve the Fair Housing Policy. (copy in packets)
Authorize and approve the Minority/Women Business Enterprises Policy Resolution. (copy in packets)
Authorize and approve the City of Pontotoc and Behold Washington, LLC, CDGB ED Project Special Conditions, National Objective Resolution. (copy in packets)