Folks from all across the Pontotoc County converged on the D.T. Cox Middle School campus on Clark Street this past Sunday to dedicate a historical marker in honor of the last black high school in Pontotoc County, Pontotoc Attendance Center, which officially graduated the last class in 1970. Descendants of the last two principals Rev. J.H. Adams and D.T. Cox were on hand to help celebrate the day as well. The marker stands in front of the school.

