Pontotoc attorney Scott Yeoman was found lying unconscious and seriously injured last Sunday (June 14) night in the street near his late mother's home on North Brooks Street in Pontotoc, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor confirmed Monday morning.
Chief Tutor said a motorist stopped at a North Brooks Street residence and told the residents there that someone was lying in the street and help was needed.
Chief Tutor said police officers responded and found Yeoman lying in the street with an apparent head injury.
Yeoman was taken by ambulance to NMMC in Tupelo where he was later transferred to a hospital in Birmingham suffering from multiple injuries.
A family friend said Yeoman and his wife were living on North Brooks while renovation is ongoing at their South Brooks St. residence.
There was speculation that Yeoman was searching for a family pet that had not returned home. Yeoman was discovered around 9:30 p.m.
The investigation continues in hopes of finding more information as to the cause of the accident and injuries.