Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.