The Pontotoc bowling teams are a little over a month into their season. The Lady Warriors are currently undefeated at 3-0, while the Warriors are 3-1.
PHS started the season against East Union on November 14, with the boys falling to the Urchins and girls winning. Both teams then picked up wins in a sweep over North Pontotoc on November 21.
Both squads also won their matches against Tupelo Christian Prep on December 5. Pontotoc's final matchup of their pre-holiday break schedule was a boys-only contest against Nettleton on December 12, where the Warriors won their third consecutive match.
"It has been amazing this season to see the growth of my players on and off the lanes," said Pontotoc coach Nathan Bailey. "The boys struggled with consistency early on, but they have shown great improvement. Cameron Chunn, Carson Long, William Porter and Aaron Littlejohn have already broken 200 in matches. The girls have been a model of consistency by defeating every opponent that they have faced. Tierra Zinn and Bree Porter are leading the team in pins with Maddie Moorman not far behind."