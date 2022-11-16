The Pontotoc Warrior boys team took home second place honors at state competion in Clinton on Nov. 9. They include, from left, Austin Brown, Caiden Ivy, Kayson Newsome, Jace Clingan, Andrew Chrestman, Cameron Braxton, Jayce Culver (back) Noah Parmer, Beau Hunter, Reece Simmons, Luis Moreno, Samuel Aguiilar
Coach Kim Lilly at North Pontotoc was extremely proud of her athletes, as were all cross country coaches, as the season ended with state championships in Clinton on Nov. 9.
"Eighth grader Olivia Blackburn beat her regional time in her second 5k, finishing as the first runner for the team," said Lilly. "Kari Jaggers, Celeste Alban, Baylee Snider, and Macy Harrison finished as the top 5 runners, with Addy Olonovich and Allison Catt comp leting close behind.
"Junior Landon Ward finished the season with the top spot. Aaron Akers finished his high school career with a close second. He will be joining the Marines after graduation, where his running and conditioning will be continued. Hayden Waldron, Gavin Horton, and Kye Clowers finished the top five runners, with Will Townsend and Weston Carwyle finishing the state runners."
"I could not be more proud of these 14 runners. They have worked hard in a short time, unsure if they would have a team, and started training in August. The whole team went to Clinton as they all have proven themselves as runners and a team. Now to start working on the next season."
Pontotoc Coach Brian Morgan was equally encouraged.
"The Pontotoc Lady Warriors finished 6th overall," said Morgan. "Olivia Hamblin was 12th overall earning All State honors. Rounding out top 7 were Sami bond, Carla Ramirez, Samantha Vickery, Sara Gonzalez, Kareli Mendoza, and Ella Huey."
Pontotoc boys Coach Ritchie Chrestman was proud of his men.
Pontotoc boys finished as state runner ups behind Corinth. Finishing as All State were Kayson Newsom (5th at 17:23) and Caiden Ivy (7th at 17:37). The other scoring runners were Jace Clingan, Andrew Chrestman and Jayce Culver.
South Pontotoc's Macy Bain, granddaughter of legendary coach, Mike Bain, made top 14 All State.
Thanks Coach Helen Bowen for being a trooper through a season that was not easy for you. The sports community in the county loves you.
