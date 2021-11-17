NETTLETON- Pontotoc shut down Nettleton in the second half to pick up a 4-2 win over the Tigers last Thursday in a road soccer matchup.
The Warriors struck first in the contest. Ashton Maffett made a nice pass to Crossland Malone breaking to the net, who finished the shot. Pontotoc’s offense continued to generate opportunities. Brayden Arratia had a couple of shots on goal over the next few minutes, but neither found the back of the net. Arratia then had a penalty kick opportunity. Tiger goalkeeper Elijah Dodson made a nice save. Arratia followed up the kick up himself, but it went just wide.
Nettleton later tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Evan Smith. Arratia ultimately found the back of the net later in the half to put Pontotoc up 2-1, with an assist from Jace Clingan. Dodson came out of the goal to make a save, and he looked to do so. However, he could not keep control of the ball, which scooted past him, and Arratia smacked it into the open goal.
Pontotoc had chances to add to the lead but could not, and late in the half the Tigers tied things at 2-all after a goal by Felipe Hernandez.
Pontotoc put the clamps on Nettleton in the second half, as the Tigers managed only a handful of shots. Issaias Chaperno found Ashton Maffett for a goal early on, giving the Warriors a 3-2 edge. Nettleton had a scoring chance on a corner kick a few minutes later, but Pontotoc goalie Juan Gould made a nice save. Later the Warriors got some breathing room when Crossland Malone found Sawyer Ritchie cutting to the goal to increase the lead to 4-2.
“We created a lot of chances in the first half; we just didn’t take advantage of them,” said Pontotoc coach Cullen Pollard. “This is a team (Nettleton) that plays a lot of high press, so they are going to catch you offsides some. That is not something we’ve seen this year, so it took us a little while to get used to that. We got better in the second half at getting in behind them. With the opportunities we had we probably should have scored 8 or 9 goals, so we are still working to get better.”