The Pontotoc boys cross country team placed 4 runners in the top 5 places to win the Region 2-4A championship last Tuesday at Cherry Creek Orchards. The girls finished as region runner-up to Mooreville.
Finishing in the top 5 for the boys were Freddy Porter, who was also the individual champion, Cooper Parmer, Caiden Ivy and Jace Clingan. Also finishing in the Warriors' top 7 were Braxton Whiteside, in his first varsity race as an 8th grader, Ellis Maffett, and Tyler Wilburn.
“Freddy and Cooper have had a great year so far, and have been very competitive with some of the better 4A runners in the state," said Pontotoc head coach Mike Bain. "Caiden is getting closer to being where he needs to be. Jace has the potential to run with Caiden. Braxton has been racing with the junior high, and has just now started competing with the varsity. I look for him to run much closer to Caiden and Jace at State.
"Ellis had just competed in the North Half swim on Friday, our invitational on Saturday, and then Regional on Tuesday, so we are hoping he will be more rested for State and compete much better. Tyler has been in our top 7 all season, and always gives you 100%. These guys will be competing in the State Championship on Monday, November 2nd. 8th grader Luke Blanchard will be our 1st alternate if anything happens during this last week before state.”
The top 7 girls were Mikayla Wendler, Haley Lowe, Kaylin Simons, Channing Lane, Carla Ramirez, Ella Huey and Ava Robbins.
“This was the first varsity race for Haley and Channing," Bain said. "Both are 8th graders who had been competing with junior high. I look for both of them to be very competitive at state. Mikayla has been our number one runner all season in her first year of cross country. She has been a very pleasant surprise. Kaylin has really gotten better the last few weeks, and hopefully she will have her best race at state.
"Carla has consistently been one of our top runners, and she will always give you a great effort. Ella is just now starting to drop her times, and this is a great time for that to happen. Ava is one of the more athletic girls in our top 7, and she has just now started to race well. She has so much potential, and if she is close with 800 meters to go, she will have a great finish. Katherine Carpenter will be our 1st alternate gong into this last week before state. Katherine actually ran in the state meet as a 7th grader, but has been dealing with injuries to last couple of years.”
The Pontotoc boys go into the 4A State Championship on Monday ranked 2nd, and the girls are ranked 3rd.