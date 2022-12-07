MOOREVILLE- The Pontotoc Warriors got off to a good start in division play last Friday night with a 3-1 win over Mooreville.
Pontotoc (4-5) controlled the ball and put together many attacks throughout the first half. Brayden Arratia got a couple of shot attempts early on that were saved, and Jace Clingan could not connect on a good look as well. Warrior goalie Luke Hammer saved a Mooreville free kick attempt in the 14th minute.
Eddie Nolasco made a nice cross to Kevin Martinez, who drilled a shot that hit the post. A follow-up shot by Arratia would not go either. There were additional near-misses from Arratia, Martinez and Enrique Mantalvo before the Warriors finally got on the board. Mantalvo broke free on a run and scored in the 24th minute.
With less than five minutes to play in the first half, Hammer came out of the goal and made a nice diving save. Seconds later Mooreville was awarded a free kick that just sailed over the crossbar. Another save from Hammer allowed Pontotoc to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
A shot from Crossland Malone narrowly missed in the 43rd minute before Arratia made it 2-0 with a goal in the 49th minute. The Troopers then cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 53th minute.
Malone executed a very good corner kick, but a header from Arratia just missed. Later, a strong boot from Montalvo deflected off the crossbar with just over five minutes to play. Jace Clingan clinched the victory when he scored after following up a shot to push the Warriors ahead 3-1 in the 77th minute.
“I thought we played good at times tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Cullen Pollard. “We still force stuff. Teams like this (Mooreville) put a lot of guys in the middle of the field, and we don’t want to play into their numbers.
“We have gotten better every game, which is our goal. In games like this that are kind of high-emotion games, division games, I think the team that manages their emotions usually plays the best. I thought we did that for the most part.”
