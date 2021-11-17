Pontotoc bowlers 1

Pontotoc's Canton Forster winds up his bowling delivery in competition against Nettleton in Tupelo on Nov. 14. 

 Galen Holley

TUPELO - The Pontotoc bowling team split matches with the Tupelo Golden Wave at EventZona in Tupelo on Nov. 9. 

In girls' action, Game 1, the team of Summer Ballard, Summer Dudley and Maddie Moorman bowled a combined 272. Moorman led with 108. 

The team of Elissa Moctezuma, Mak Masters and Cadence Griffin bowled 246. Griffin led with 95. 

In Game 2, the same teams bowled 241 and 258 respectively. Moorman again led with 100, and Griffin led wih 92.

In Game 3, the teams bowled 249 and 278. Griffin led with 89, and Mak Masters led with 108. 

The girls lost to Tupelo 1-7.

On the boys' side, Game 1, the team of Cooper Parmer (State 4A Cross-County Champ), Caleb Long, and Carson Long bowled 408. Caleb led with 144. 

The team of Caleb Bean, Evan Forster, and Canton Forster bowled 577. Evan led with 139. 

In Game 2 the same teams bowled 487 and 383 respectively. Cooper led with 180 and and Canton led with 153. 

In Game 3 the teams bowled 444 and 324. Carson led with 202, and Cooper led with 133. 

The Warriors boys split with Tupelo 4-4. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus