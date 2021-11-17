Pontotoc boys win, girls lose in bowling verses Tupelo Galen Holley Sports Editor Galen Holley Author email Nov 17, 2021 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pontotoc's Canton Forster winds up his bowling delivery in competition against Nettleton in Tupelo on Nov. 14. Galen Holley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO - The Pontotoc bowling team split matches with the Tupelo Golden Wave at EventZona in Tupelo on Nov. 9. In girls' action, Game 1, the team of Summer Ballard, Summer Dudley and Maddie Moorman bowled a combined 272. Moorman led with 108. The team of Elissa Moctezuma, Mak Masters and Cadence Griffin bowled 246. Griffin led with 95. In Game 2, the same teams bowled 241 and 258 respectively. Moorman again led with 100, and Griffin led wih 92.In Game 3, the teams bowled 249 and 278. Griffin led with 89, and Mak Masters led with 108. The girls lost to Tupelo 1-7.On the boys' side, Game 1, the team of Cooper Parmer (State 4A Cross-County Champ), Caleb Long, and Carson Long bowled 408. Caleb led with 144. The team of Caleb Bean, Evan Forster, and Canton Forster bowled 577. Evan led with 139. In Game 2 the same teams bowled 487 and 383 respectively. Cooper led with 180 and and Canton led with 153. In Game 3 the teams bowled 444 and 324. Carson led with 202, and Cooper led with 133. The Warriors boys split with Tupelo 4-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Sport Canton Forster Carson Long Bowling Tupelo Cadence Griffin Pontotoc Galen Holley Author email Follow Galen Holley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 62° Mostly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 8:33 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Dirt work bid for water tower awarded 24 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc boys win, girls lose in bowling verses Tupelo 54 min ago Pontotoc Progress Viking men, women fall to Falcons 54 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Warriors rout Nettleton 54 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc boys take down tigers 54 min ago Pontotoc Progress Warriors end playoff run with loss to Caledonia 54 min ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists