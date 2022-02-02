For more than 50 years the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center has been training students to go into tomorrow’s workforce. Many of those who were trained 30 and 40 years ago are now holding down successful jobs within this community and beyond.
The Career Center was built and equipped during the year of 1969 with the first students walking the halls during the 1970-71 school year. The very first director of the center was the late Charles Roye.
Now, more than 50 years later, the school continues to change and grow with the needs of the future job opportunities at the fore front of student education. With 12 different programs to choose from, students can either earn college credit or walk in to the work force after training. Students in grades 10-12 are allowed to sign up for the courses and there are three blocks of learning time each day.
The director at the center is Patricia Ellison; Heather Crotwell is the counselor while business manager is Amanda Bray and Leslie Timmons is the administrative assistant. Keeping the building maintained are Dale Faulk and Mary Martin.
Instructors and their courses include: Greyson Campbell, Construction/carpentry; Phillip Robbins, Advanced Manufacturing; Steve Morgan, Welding; Dionne Gunter, Teacher Academy; Dana Roberts, Student Services Coordinator; Shelly Varnon, Health Sciences Core; Sonya Russell, Health Sciences II; Justin Dorris, Information Technology; Jay Allen, Law and Public Safety; Matt Powell, Ag Power and Machinery; Barry Reeder, Architecture/Drafting; Bridget Robinson, Early Childhood; Amanda Wood, Work Based Learning; Jaimee Childs, Engineering; Clint Young, Diversified Agriculture.
“We train these students day in and day out on the jobs that they are interested in,” said Patricia Ellison, PRCT director. There are a wide range of courses for the students to choose from so they can walk into virtually any sector of society and get a job.
The staff at the center is in constant touch with the changing needs of the student learner and re-tools what the students can learn to get them into the work force. In fact, this year, two new programs were implemented.
“Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology. These two programs replaced our Furniture and Industrial Maintenance programs. We are excited about the growth and development of these programs,” Ellison noted.
“One of the benefits of this center is the students can see what they want to do. If they don’t like the class they are taking, they can switch to another one. It will save them time and their parent’s money in the long run so they aren’t taking up valuable time in the college realm on a career they will never want to pursue.”
But the center would not be what it is today without the commitment of many people according to the director. “Our remarkable staff, involved parents and committed students come together to make Pontotoc Ridge Career & Technology Center a wonderful and unique place,” she said.