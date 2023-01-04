Pontotoc's Tyler Shephard soars for a dunk earlier this season. Zane Tipler scored a team high 25 points, and Shephard added 18 in a loss to Cordova Tenn., in a tournament at Alcorn Central High School on Dec. 28.
The Warrior Women went on the road to the Moss Point School District - Biloxi Christmas Tournament.
Ball and Sadie Stegall each had 3-pointers in the first frame. The Lady Warriors had the Lady War Eagles doubled at the end of the opening quarter, 16-8. Stegall (10 points) added another 3-pointer in the second, along with one from Ella Hill. (Wayne County’s A. Parker had her team’s only 3-pointer in the game, part of her team leading 16 points). The Lady Warriors led 26-17 at halftime.
Channing Lane was the 3-point shooter in the second half, nailing one in the third, and another in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie McGuirt worked hard in the paint, making it to the free-throw line five times.
Parker was the only Lady War Eagle in double digits. T. Walker added 7 points.
Lady Warriors 51, Theodore 46
Sadie Stegall poured in 16 and Channing Lane added 12 as the Lady Warriors made it a winning road trip, besting Theodore, Ala.
Stegall nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, and Lane added another, as the Lady Warriors carried a 26-15 lead into halftime. Sarahia Heard got things done in the paint, going 5/7 from the free throw line in the second half. Jazmyn Bigham scored 21 points for Theodore.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors next play at South Pontotoc on Jan. 6.
Warriors 80, Cordova 72
The Pontototc Warrior boys played back up north, at Alcorn Central, in the Peggy Bain Tournament, where they defeated Cordova Tenn., 80-72.
Zane Tipler poured in a team high 25 points, along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Tyler Shephard added 18 points and 4 assists in the loss. Adin Johnson scored 16, including 4 3-pointers (7 rebounds), and Jack Sansing added 14 points, including 3 3-pointers (4 assists).
Early in the game Rhett Robinson got a strip / steal in the lane that led to a Pontotoc score. Three-point ace Adin Johnson nailed a tres from the top of the key. Jack Sansing added another from the corner, and the Warriors pulled ahead 29-28.
Senior point guard and leading scorer Zane Tipler grabbed a hustle steal and got it ahead to athletic Tyler Shephard for an easy layup. Tipler grabbed another steal and made a slick behind-the-back move to make good on another layup.
The Warriors shot 52 percent from the floor and hit 78 percent of their free throws.
