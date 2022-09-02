Benefit set for Joey Morris
There will be a benefit for Joey Morris Saturday, September 3, 4 p.m., at Green Valley Baptist Church, 265 Old Airport Road Pontotoc. It will include a spaghetti supper and auction with entertainment by Cody Riddle, Anna Lauren Reese and Steve McGregory who recently performed the Grand Ole Opry. The auctioneer is Lisa Lyons. Please contact Lynn at 662-760-3860 or Jean at 662-296-3135 with questions on how to donate. Joey is in ICU at Baptist Memorial in Memphis on a ventilator.
Springville Cemetery Memorial set
The Springville Cemetery Memorial Day will be Sunday, September 4, 10:30 a.m. with a speaker and lunch on the ground afterwards. Donations are welcome. If you are unable to attend please send your donation for the upkeep of the cemetery to George Rutledge, 2009 South Pontotoc Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Woodland Baptist Clean up and homecoming set
The folks at Woodland Baptist Church have set Sept. 10 as cleanup day with Homecoming Sept. 18. The Trailsmen will sing at 10 a.m. and Bro.Danny Prater is planning to preach at 11.
Pontotcola Memorial Day set
Memorial Day at the Pontocola Cemetery will be Sunday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30.
Randolph Memorial Day set
Randolph Baptist Church has set Memorial Day services September 11, 10 a.m. with music by Anthony Bollinger and preaching by Bro. Rocky Watts at 11 a.m. A special offering will be taken for the Randolph Cemetery Fund. A covered dish noon day fellowship meal will be shared afterward.
Longview Baptist homecoming set
Longview Baptist Church will have homecoming services September 25 with Bro. Clyde Pound bringing the message. A potluck meal will follow the services. Everyone is welcome.
Crosstie festival set Oct. 1
The Algoma Crosstie festival will be Saturday, October 1 with all the usual fun and family enjoyment. If you are a vendor and wish to set up please call or text Hilda at 662-760-3670 to reserve your space. These go quickly so get your reservation in now. The 5K run walk is back this year. If you pre-register by September 14 you will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Cost is $18, please call Hilda at the above number for this. The Algoma School Class reunion will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information call Linda Weeks at 662-509-0252. The Richey Crew Horseshoe Throwing Contest will get underway at 2 p.m., $3 will get you three throws with an overall trophy awarded. A whole host of entertainers will sing throughout the day starting with Sue Harrison, Roddy Thompson and friends, Ken Ward, Jill Foster, Preston Foster, Steve and Diane Bramlett, Eddie Gordon and Friends, Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Emily Stafford, Ashley Tutor, Springville Chapel Choir, Usher Valley Choir. The feature music to close out the entertainment will be Eli Nelson and Josh Gordon along with Matthew and Ben Ramsey. The day will conclude with an auction. This is just a taste of what is happening, more will be shared in coming papers.
Heart of Ecru Fest coming
The Heart of Ecru Festival is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Main Street. If you would like to participate: Vendors and food trucks can contact Barb 662-662-0414 or Leigh Ann 662-419-5282. Email contact is heartofecrufestival@gmail.com
There will be a kids area with a petting zoo, inflatables, sack races, egg toss, and a tug-of-war.
Entertainment will be set up in Pannell Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some good music and entertainers. There will be a cruise-in car show. No registration fee.
Run, walk set Saturday
The Jes Love More fun day 5K run and walk is set this Saturday, September 3, 9 a.m. Free registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Come join us as we celebrate precious memories of children of all ages who have passed away. The walk will begin on the Tanglefoot Trail® at the First Choice Gateway. Please pre-register online if you wish. You may submit your childs full name to thejesaiahfoundation.org. We are looking for sponsors and volunteers for this special event. If you or your business would like to help, contact us at demetrishaney@thejesaiahfoundation.org or call 662-889-5222.
Edington Cemetery memorial set
The annual Eddington Cemetery meeting will be Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. at the pavilion. Please plan to attend this year for our potluck meal after the meeting. If you cannot attend you may send your donations to Jesse R. Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please make your checks payable to the Edington Cemetery fund.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Pontotoc PD Color Run set
There will be a 5K color fun run Saturday, September 17, to support the Pontotoc Police department, honoring the legacy of Lt. Jeff Turner. Registration is set for 7-8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc Elementary school. Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing pontotocpoliccolorrun@gmail.com. Registration forms can be obtained at https://forms.gle/CAjnqGWM3KGK2B8z6.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.