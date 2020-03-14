Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County School officials said today (Saturday, March 14) that their schools will be closed next week, March 16 through March 20 as information continues to be monitored concerning the spread of the coronavirus in Mississippi and throughout the United States.
On Friday President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and on Saturday morning Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to further ramp up Mississippi's coordinated response across all levels of government and provide health officials and administrators with the necessary tools and guidance to combat the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said this morning (Saturday) that city school administrators and all health clinic staff will still meet Monday (March 16) as earlier planned.
“We will meet Monday and share all information available and communicate all possible concerns, but our main concern will continue to be the well being of all our students and faculty,” Dr. Bivens said. “We have a lot to look at and consider as to how best to handle school and school related events during the duration of this pandemic.”
“Until we had the declarations of state and national emergencies we would have been looking at making up all the days missed,” Bivens noted.
Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said that spring break at North and South Pontotoc Schools would be extended at least another week.
“Our plan is to meet Wednesday and process all information and look at everything to determine our next move,” Puckett said. “Right now we’re monitoring everything day to day and that will determine our week to week decisions regarding going back to school."