Pontotoc varsity boys 1st place regionals

The Pontotoc varsity boys 1st Place cross country team at Regionals at Cherry Creek Orchard on Oct. 25 included, from left, Cameron Braxton, Jayce Culver, Austin Brown, Kayson Newsome (1st Team All-Region), Caiden Ivy (1st Team All-Region), Jace Clingan (1st Team All-Region), Andrew Chrestman (1st Team All-Region)

 Courtesy

The South Pontotoc varsity girls took 1st Place, including grabbing three of the top four finishes, and the Pontotoc girls' captured half the top 10 spots at the MHSAA 4A Regional Meet, at Cherry Creek Orchard, on Oct. 25. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

