The Pontotoc varsity boys 1st Place cross country team at Regionals at Cherry Creek Orchard on Oct. 25 included, from left, Cameron Braxton, Jayce Culver, Austin Brown, Kayson Newsome (1st Team All-Region), Caiden Ivy (1st Team All-Region), Jace Clingan (1st Team All-Region), Andrew Chrestman (1st Team All-Region)
The South Pontotoc varsity girls took 1st Place, including grabbing three of the top four finishes, and the Pontotoc girls' captured half the top 10 spots at the MHSAA 4A Regional Meet, at Cherry Creek Orchard, on Oct. 25.
Girls' 5K results included: Macy Bain, South Pontotoc, 1st, 21:27; Olivia Hamblin, Pontotoc 2nd, 21:49; Ella Easterling, South Pontotoc, 3rd, 21:59; Harper Rush, South Pontotoc, 4th, 22:12; top times for North Pontotoc girls included Olivia Blackburn, 23rd, 26:50, and Kari Jaggers, 24th, 26:57
Pontotoc girls were 1st, Pontotoc 2nd, and North Pontotoc 5th
Boys' 5K times inlcuded: Caiden Ivy, Pontotoc, 1st, 16:50; Kayson Newsome, Pontotoc, 2nd, 17:01; Jace Clingan, Pontotoc, Pontotoc, 4th, 17:30; other top times from Pontotoc County runners included: Slade Bost, South Pontotoc, 8th, 18:19; Gabe Steward, South Pontotoc, 9th, 18:28; Hayden Waldron, North Pontotoc, 17th, 19:58; Aaron Akers, North Pontotoc, 19th, 20:07.
The Pontotoc boys finished 1st, South 3rd, and North 4th
