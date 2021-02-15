Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said this afternoon (Mon., Feb. 15) that tomorrow’s (Tuesday, Feb. 16) Pontotoc City Court sessions have been cancelled due to the icy road conditions and arctic temperatures.
“Both the 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. sessions of city court for Feb. 16 have been cancelled,” Tutor said. “If you had a summons for court for Feb. 16 you will be contacted by mail for a rescheduled court date.”
For more information persons may call the Pontotoc Police Dept. Tuesday morning at 662-489-7804.