Pontotoc City Police Chief Randy Tutor said his department is searching for three armed masked suspects who robbed the East Side Market at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 6 East last night, Wednesday, December 18, at 10:23.
The suspects entered the store after it was closed and shot the store owner at least once in the head. The owner was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center and flown to the Med in Memphis where he is listed in stable condition.
Chief Tutor said they are looking for a small gray or silver car and if anyone has any information to call the city police at 489-7804 or crime stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.
Chief Tutor said they are working the case and will release more information as it becomes available, but the public should be wary and consider these suspects as armed and dangerous.