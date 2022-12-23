The Pontotoc Police department is asking for your help in finding a suspect that is wanted in the armed robbery of the Treasurer Loans Company on Reynolds Street in the city of Pontotoc.
“The unknown suspect entered the business today at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, December 23, displayed a handgun, and demanded money,” said police chief Randy Tutor.
Tutor also said the suspect’s vehicle was observed entering the parking lot from the East on West Reynolds Street at approximately 1:30, “and stayed in the parking lot for approximately 15 minutes before the suspect entered the building.”
When he left the parking lot, the suspect was observed traveling on to Woodland Street.
“Please note that there is a possible dent in the back right quarter panel of the car. Also there is potentially damage to the grill of the car,” Tutor said.
Tutor said that if anyone comes into contact with this vehicle please call the law enforcement dispatch at 489-3915.
