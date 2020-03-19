With school closed another four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pontotoc City School District (PCSD) this morning (Thursday, March 19) began offering free meals to any child age 18 and younger with their
“Grab and Go” meals program. Continuing tomorrow, Friday March 20, through at least April 17, breakfast and lunch sacks will be distributed at the high school building each morning between 8 a.. and 9 p.m. On Thursday morning 124 lunches were passed out to children. Volunteers helping with the meals Thursday morning included (pictured above, l-r) School Resource Officer Kevin Rodgers, PCSD Food Services Director Diane
Newsum, First Baptist Church Children’s Minister Danielle Hathcock and pastor Dr. Ken Hester. Newsum said the free breakfast and lunch sacks are not limited to city school students. “Any youngster 18 and younger is
welcome to come by,” Newsum said. “Since this sickness started I’ve been worried about the children, they are my heart and soul. We appreciate (PCSD Supt.) Dr. (Michelle) Bivens getting this approved and as long as
God will let me we’re going to feed hungry children.” The meals are passed out in a drive through set up at the front door of the high school commons. Meals are free to the number of children physically present in the
vehicle. Each sack contains a sandwich, Pop Tarts, chips, fruit and juice. The meal sacks are available for $3.00 to adults accompanying the children. (Photo by David Helms )