Pontotoc City School District will celebrate its second year as an "A" district and its schools' achievements in growth and ratings on Friday, October 18.
October 18 is also the school's "Pink Out" game night, honoring breast cancer survivors.
Festivities in downtown Pontotoc will begin with a picnic on the court square with games, face painting, food and music at 4:30 p.m..
A parade in which breast cancer survivors and students from each school are invited to participate will line up at the courthouse at 5:45.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., ending on the football field for student and faculty recognition.
Every city school has a reason to celebrate continuing "A" tradition of excellence and achievement, as well as our athletic teams whose work culminated in the sixth consecutive 4A All-Sports Award.
Breast cancer survivor participants, retired educators and former employees of the Pontotoc City School District will be honored at halftime of the game.
Current students, current and former employees and breast cancer survivors get in the football game free, so don't miss out on a chance to see the Warriors take on Caledonia and our community celebrate everyone's efforts ensuring the city schools remain at the top in academics and athletics.