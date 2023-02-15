Principal Niki Peel (left) congratulated Pontotoc Junior High School award winners (l-r) Kesha Buchanan, Paraprofessional of the Year; Shelbie McKnight, Teacher of the Year; Nefrita Quince, Nutrition Provider of the Year; Anna Claire Jefcoat, Parent of the Year; and Kelsie Cruse, Counselor of the Year.

regina.butler@djournal.com

