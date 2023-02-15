Principal Kassi Mask (right) and Assistant Principal Sherron Horton (left) congratulated D. T. Cox Elementary School award winners (l-r) Haylee Collums, Teacher of the Year; Cynthia Thomas, Nutrition Provider of the Year; and Anna Claire Jefcoat, Parent of the Year. Not pictured is Marcus Hurd, Paraprofessional of the Year.
Principal Marshal Johnson (left) congratulated Pontotoc Middle School award winners (l-r) Milena Nesbit, Paraprofessional of the Year; Amanda Glover, Teacher of the Year; Nefrita Quince, Nutrition Provider of the Year; and Luz Gonzalez, Parent of the Year.
Principal Niki Peel (left) congratulated Pontotoc Junior High School award winners (l-r) Kesha Buchanan, Paraprofessional of the Year; Shelbie McKnight, Teacher of the Year; Nefrita Quince, Nutrition Provider of the Year; Anna Claire Jefcoat, Parent of the Year; and Kelsie Cruse, Counselor of the Year.
Principal Dustin Payne (left) congratulated Pontotoc High School award winners (l-r) James Barnes, Paraprofessional of the Year; Sam James, Teacher of the Year; Lori Hamill, Pontotoc Alternative School Teacher of the Year; Jennifer Hannah, Nutrition Provider of the Year; Alison Farley, Parent of the Year.
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens (right) congratulated Pontotoc City School District Teacher of the Year Haylee Collums, who was also Teacher of the Year at D.T. Cox Elementary School.
