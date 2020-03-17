In light of the public health concerns and school closures due to COVID-19, Pontotoc City School District will participate in Grab n' Go Breakfast/Lunch Program. This program will begin Thursday, March 19 at the front entrance of Pontotoc High School. Service will be from 8:00-9:00 am. This program will serve all children ages 18 and under. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in each pack.
The district has designated this specific area for service, but all students in the district may benefit from this program.
Due to heightened awareness of exposure and the contagiousness of the disease, we respectfully ask that you remain in your vehicle and drive through the area directly in the PHS front entrance area. Representatives from the district will bring meals to the car. Meals will only be provided based upon the number of children present in the vehicle. Adult lunches can be purchased for $3.00 cash.