At last week’s Pontotoc City School Board meeting Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens presented awards to school personnel honored as 2022-2023 “People of the Year,” which included administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, nutrition providers and parents of the year. Pontotoc City School District-wide honorees included: (l-r) Christy Suggs, Administrator of the Year; Dianne Newson, District Director of the Year; LaJean Mayo, Professional Service Provider of the Year; Haylee Collums, District Teacher of the Year; Alison Farley, District Parent of the Year; Mitzi Russell, Health Professional of the Year; Kevin Rodgers, School Resource Officer of the Year; Kelsie Cruse, Counselor of the Year. Not pictured is Rolley Tipler, Coach of the Year.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
