At last week’s Pontotoc City School Board meeting Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens presented awards to school personnel honored as 2022-2023 “People of the Year,” which included administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, nutrition providers and parents of the year. Pontotoc City School District-wide honorees included: (l-r) Christy Suggs, Administrator of the Year; Dianne Newson, District Director of the Year; LaJean Mayo, Professional Service Provider of the Year; Haylee Collums, District Teacher of the Year; Alison Farley, District Parent of the Year; Mitzi Russell, Health Professional of the Year; Kevin Rodgers, School Resource Officer of the Year; Kelsie Cruse, Counselor of the Year. Not pictured is Rolley Tipler, Coach of the Year.

