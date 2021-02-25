Pontotoc City School District will host a job fair on Thursday (March 4) accepting applications for positions available for the 2021-2022 school year.
The job fair will be held at the Pontotoc Community House from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Job opportunities include certified staff, non-certified staff, maintenance, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and other positions.
School administrators will be on site at the job fair.
For more information please contact Jay Hughes, assistant superintendent, at 662-489-3336 or email jhughes@pontotoc.k12.ms.us
The school’s website is www.pontotoc.school.
Masks will be required during the job fair.
The Pontotoc Community House is located at 144 North Main Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.