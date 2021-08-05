Last Wednesday (August 4) afternoon Pontotoc City School officials announced that all students and staff are required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors and on buses.
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said this policy was enacted in an effort to limit quarantines, so more students and staff may remain on campus and hopefully avoid in-person shutdowns.
The Pontotoc City School District posted a statement Wednesday regarding the decision to mandate wearing masks when classes began last Friday (August 6).
"The Pontotoc City School District Board of Trustees met August 04, 2021 to review recent health-related guidance and current policies and plans as well as to make decisions concerning students’ return to school. Administrators, in the last two weeks, have adjusted plans regarding their back-to-school gatherings, including the district’s new teacher orientation, opening convocation, and guest speaker venue to allow for greater social distancing.
"The district had planned to return to school with face coverings recommended.
"However, recent changes in the guidance from CDC, MSDH, and MHSAA concerning quarantines, virtual school, and game/contest forfeiture forced the Pontotoc City School District to review and revise its policies in regards to COVID-19 and face coverings accordingly. Face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, for all students and staff while indoors and on buses will be required as school begins for students. This policy was enacted in an effort to limit quarantines so students and staff may remain on campus.
"Close contacts of positive individuals must be quarantined unless both individuals were wearing masks or the close contact was vaccinated. If both the positive individual and the close contacts were masked, the close contacts may remain at school.
"Per the Mississippi High School Activities Association, if quarantines cause the entire school to be virtual (due to excessive staff or student quarantines), athletic teams and other school activities like band, cheer, and choir must forfeit the contests or games during the time the school is virtual. The games and contests cannot be rescheduled or made up.
"This preventative measure was not taken lightly. After careful discussion of the implications of student and staff quarantines on academics, athletics, and extra-curricular activities, the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Bivens determined face coverings were the best option for the time.
"Dr. Bivens stated, “The Board of Trustees and I have committed to review the CDC, MSDH, and MHSAA guidance at each of our regular meetings at a minimum. As soon as the face covering requirement can be safely rescinded, the district will do so.”
"In the meantime, teachers are encouraged to take students outdoors for breaks or instruction so that students have breaks from wearing masks during the school day,” the statement concluded.
In a phone conversation late Wednesday, Dr. Bivens said that the mask decision was aimed at keeping in-person school attendance ongoing.
"What’s different this year from last year is if we sit next to each other and have a conversation and we both have masks on and I test positive for COVID, only I go home,” Bivens said. "Last year you would have gone home too because of close contact exposure."
"If you’re in a mask, it undoes your close contact, and more staff and students get to stay at school and at work.”
"A secondary issue, not the most important, is that last year we had to close the junior high for two weeks and high school for two weeks. And is we do virtual only this year the MHSAA will make us forfeit everything, every game during that time. We can’t make it up or re-schedule it’s just a straight forfeit. Athletics aren’t the most important thing, but if children aren’t in school they can’t learn and in addition to that, those who have worked their entire high school career to accomplish something have to forfeit maybe a championship game or playoff game because we didn’t have enough staff to have school. That’s not okay either."
"The most important thing is that as long as both parties are masked only the sick party has to go home, which means other students and staff can continue with school.”
Bivens said that those who contract the coronavirus will be out a minimum of 10 days.
"If you test positive, you come back to school after 10 days,” she said. "You don’t have to have a negative test to get to come back to school because you can still test positive even after the 10 to 14 days. They’ve had some people to test positive even months later.”
"We’re going to discuss the guidance and the numbers and the trends moving forward at every board meeting. If there is a point in time where we have more flexibility and can lift this, we will rescind this mask mandate as quickly as we can safely do so. And if something changes between board meetings, we will call a board meeting and lift it."
"This is not a decision we wanted to make, nor one we thought we would have to make. But it is the only way we can have school at this point."