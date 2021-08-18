A contingent of some 60 parents showed up at the Pontotoc City School Board meeting asking the board to rescind the masking policy that was enacted just hours before the first day of school.
Spokesperson for the parents was Abbey Butler, a parent concerned over the effect that masks have on the children who have to wear them throughout the day.
Butler said that the masks cause headaches and in general keep children from learning.
“Viralogists have proved that masks have never been used to control a pandemic. Ever.” she stressed.
She said that the school district says they follow CDC and MSDHS guidelines and those from the governor, “according to the governor they can set their own polices,” she said.
“The mask reduces the ability of our children to learn and communicate with their teachers, which is why we want in class instruction. And children are also wearing masks in 95 to 100 degree weather on buses with no air conditioning.”
Butler indicated that the parents are most upset because they were not asked for their input.
“School districts are to ask for public input. You made your plans for a safe return back to school on May 28,” she said. (There was time for public input and it was asked for on the district’s website.)
“The plan was revised August 4 without public input. You do not know better than the parents.
Think of the parents. You passed this mandate without asking them. You are appointed to represent us. How can you be that voice without asking for our input first?”
School board president Wally Henry addressed the crowd. “We should take a step back about a week, the masks were recommended, not required. I know there is frustration, I understand it, I have a child in the school. We have a heart for our children we want safety for our children.”
He held up the mask that covered his face. “I don’t like it, but I have to wear it,” he said.
“A week ago, we were excited about our plans, we were finally getting back to normal. Then the deck was reshuffled. Mississippi High School Association changed that,” he said.
“The requirements changed and we have to abide by those,” he said, “ or we will be held liable.”
The liability law he referred to is Miss. Code 11-71-5
It is a law that provides that public entities in general, including school systems are immune from COVID-19 suits if they attempt in good faith to follow public health guidance.