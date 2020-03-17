Pontotoc City School officials announced Tuesday (March 17) morning that the city school district will remain closed through March 27 due to the public health threat of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, Pontotoc County Schools officially remained closed through Friday, March 20, but county school officials are meeting Wednesday and it’s expected that the closing of both county school systems will be extended through next week also.
Last Friday (March 13) President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and on Saturday (March 14) morning Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to further ramp up Mississippi's coordinated response across all levels of government and provide health officials and administrators with the necessary tools and guidance to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
City and county school officials stressed that the health and safety of students and faculty remains the number one priority and information continues to be monitored concerning the spread of the pandemic coronavirus in Mississippi and throughout the United States.
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens released the following information Tuesday morning.
"Pontotoc City School District will remain closed through March 27 due to the public health threat COVID-19,” Bivens said. "Please remember that this is an emergency closure due to a health crisis, not an extension of Spring Break. I beg of you to practice social distancing, and stay home as much as possible.”
"The District will notify parents this morning (Tuesday). We will also publish the information on our social media platforms. There will be a lot of information on social media which can be very confusing. In order for us to speak with a united voice at this time, do not create your own posts or share posts made by others. Share only the district created posts. Those will contain information directing parents and families to resources on our website. Thank you in advance for your cooperation."
Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said he was meeting Wednesday with administrators from North and South Pontotoc.
“We will be meeting Wednesday and process all information and look at everything to determine our next move,” Puckett said. “Right now we’re monitoring everything day to day and that will determine our week to week decisions regarding going back to school. Our main priority is to keep everyone safe as possible."