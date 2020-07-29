Pontotoc City officials announced last week that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area, “Pontotoc City School District will follow high spread protocol and extend summer break,” said Dr. Michelle Bivins, school superintendent.
“School for all students will begin on Friday, August 14. Virtual school will also be postponed until August 14,” Dr. Bivens noted.
Employees will return for professional development on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
“All students, traditional and virtual, must complete the 2020-2021 registration packet and return to the appropriate school office in order for students to receive a schedule or be placed in a classroom,” said Dr. Bivins. “In addition, virtual school students will need to complete the virtual school sign-up form located on the school website by July 29.”
Dr. Bivins said that the district is taking all necessary steps to provide a safe environment for student learning, based upon CDC guidelines and information provided by medical professionals.
For more information, please go to the Pontotoc City School District website (www.pontotoc.school).
Questions may be directed to: covidinfo@pontotoc.k12.ms.us.