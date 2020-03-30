Educators in the Pontotoc City School District have devised an innovative way of keeping students’ minds busy and the learning process going amid the COVID hiatus.
Learning packets have been uploaded to Google Classroom, in some cases emailed to parents, and hardcopies will be available for students in grades pre-K-12 on Thursday, April 2.
Unprecedented problems call for creative solutions, and teachers are meeting the challenge, according to Christy Suggs, Director of Intervention Services for the Pontotoc City School District.
“Our teachers got together virtually, and they’ve created packets for each subject in each grade level,” said Suggs.
School officials haven’t determined when or if students will physically return to classrooms, so online learning, and work students can do in the safety of their homes, are sensible options, Suggs said.
“The packets contain a calendar, so that parents and students can track and mark- off their work,” said Suggs. Most packets contain lessons scheduled through the end of April, and in some cases, longer.
Email and Google Classroom will allow students to submit work online as they finish, and educators are formulating a plan for those using hardcopies to drop it off.
School provides students psychological and social stability, and the at-home work will hopefully help them remain calm and concentrate on learning through this crisis, Suggs said.
“We know that many parents are working, and busy, and we hope the packets help students maintain focus,” said Suggs. “Many families have the news on at night, and students are privy to that, so we want to keep their anxiety as low as possible, and keep their minds on learning.”
Hardcopy packet pickup info:
Packets will be available for drive-thru pickup at each school tomorrow from 9 a.m. –noon, and 4-7 p.m. Parents need to have their child’s name and grade in large print, on a piece of paper, on the passengers’ side window of the vehicle. For those who cannot pickup packets, school staff will mail them to home addresses Friday.