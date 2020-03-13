Around noon today the Pontotoc City School District announced that all Pontotoc City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17. Pontotoc City Schools were slated to return to classes next week after a week of Spring Break.
According to the statement, "In response to the latest information on COVID-19, students and faculty will not report Monday, March 16. Those reporting Monday will include: Central Office staff, building level administrators, and the janitorial staff. Administrators will meet Monday to determine how the district will handle school and school related events during the duration of this pandemic.
On Tuesday, March 17, staff will report at 8:00 am for training and guidance by our medical staff on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Students will not report Tuesday and parent-teacher conferences set for Tuesday afternoon are cancelled. “
A regularly scheduled meeting of the Pontotoc City School Board of Trustees is slated for 6 p.m. Monday night.
Pontotoc County School Superintendent Brock Puckett said late Friday afternoon that he was meeting with school administrators from North and South Pontotoc Schools tomorrow (Saturday) morning to evaluate the situation and discuss options available.
Shortly before noon Friday (March 13) the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the second and third presumptive positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in Mississippi. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
One case is a Forrest County adult female over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The patient has been hospitalized. The other case is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.
The first presumptive case was reported Wednesday (March 11) night in an adult male from Forrest County.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH.
Dobbs announced Thursday that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing that will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH. If individuals are worried about having COVID-19, they should call their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Dobbs said the MSDH is expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and large social gatherings.
“We know that this virus is easily spread person to person, so we recommend limiting visitations and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” he said.
MSDH also recommends that individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people and take precautions when they are in public. Communities and organizations should take the current coronavirus situation into account in planning or canceling events.
“Stay informed of the cases in your county and surrounding counties, and maintain social distancing as practical,” said Dobbs. “Our older population and chronically ill individuals, who are especially at risk, should protect themselves by avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people.”
There is no recommendation at this time that schools should close. Complete details of the updated information and guidance are available on the MSDH website.
On Friday afternoon President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronovirus epidemic and announced a large scale public/private partnership to expand testing capabilities.
The announcement of the national emergency also comes after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a global pandemic.
Speaking to reporters during a nationally broadcast press conference from the Rose Garden, President Trump also said his administration is working to "dramatically increase the availability of tests.”
"I am officially declaring a national emergency -- two very big words," Trump declared. "The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion...and a large amount of money for states, territories and localities.”
During his speech, Trump was joined by the official coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Pence and leaders of major corporations and businesses, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Quest Diagnostics and CVS Health.
Trump said that with federal emergency authorities, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new test of the virus, which would provide “half a million additional tests” that will be available “early next week.”
The Trump administration has also partnered with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available.
“The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car,” Trump said, while thanking Google for creating a website to help implement the drive-through test taking technology.