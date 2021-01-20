Work is nearing completion on the boring out, cleaning, and repairing of some four miles of old sewer pipes in Pontotoc, paid for by a state grant.
Mayor Bob Peeples said last Tuesday (Jan. 12) that crews from Jackson-based Suncoast Infrastructure Inc., have been working since late October to repair the dilapidated lines, many of which are clay pipes installed some 80 to 85 years ago.
The City of Pontotoc received a State of Mississippi Bond Grant for $400,000 to pay for the repairs.
“Towns all over Mississippi are dealing with this problem,” said Peeples. “The infrastructure installed in the 1930s and 40s is in great need of repair, and this technology solves many problems and makes things more efficient.”
Suncoast crews began by running a remote-controlled camera with a boring mechanism, somewhat like a drain snake, through the pipes to locate trouble spots.
“In some places, particularly low areas that stay wet, the old pipes were collapsed or broken, and ground water infiltration became a problem,” said Peeples. The mayor identified two of biggest problem areas as between 8th Street and Coffee St., alongside the Tanglefoot Trail, as well as a section of land behind Southern Quality Meats.
The second phase of the project involved threading plastic pipe inside the damaged sections of line to shore up the healthy flow of water. Crews are about a week away from completing the work, according to Peeples.
The mayor said that total costs for the project will total about $430,000 and the city has decided to pay the remainder from the general fund. Peeples added that city officials learned that Pontotoc had been awarded the money about year ago, and that MS Rep. Mac Huddleston and former MS Sen. Nickey Browning were instrumental in securing the grant.