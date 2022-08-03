The goal of the Mississippi 4-H Shooting Sports program is youth development. Through participation in firearm safety training and shooting sports activities, youth are allowed to learn responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and other qualities critical to the development of productive citizens.
4-H Shooting Sports is a national program with 428,020 young people taking part, making it one of the largest shooting education programs in the United States. Here in Mississippi, 4-H Shooting Sports involves thousands of kids and continues to grow annually. An established core of over 700 adult volunteer instructors and 4-H agents provide training and leadership for our program throughout the state.
This year the Pontotoc County 4-H Sharp Shooters junior-age and senior-age competed at the NE District Competition on April 30 in West Point. Some of the senior-age 4-H members advanced to the State 4-H Invitational was held July 15-16, in Jackson, Mississippi. Thanks to the hard work of our volunteer coaches, Jimmy Clark, Jimmy Pennington, Annice Simmons, Jaime Mahan, and all of the talented 4-H youth, Pontotoc County was well represented!
On Thursday, July 28th, the parents and youth who could attend came to celebrate the member’s success. The coaches handed out awards and enjoyed a hotdog celebration along with cake and ice cream.
If you would like to participate as a 4-H member or as a volunteer coach, please call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910. Ask for your 4-H agent, Jane Chamblee, to get ready for the 2023 Shooting Sports Program.
